WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Saturday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: $780,637

Surface: Red clay indoor

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 3-0, ret.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-1, 7-5.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Veronika Kudermetova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).