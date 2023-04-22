Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Washington Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 28 2 6 2 Thomas rf 4 1 1 1 Kepler rf 3 0 0 1 Ruiz c 4 0 1 1 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Buxton dh 4 0 2 0 Meneses dh 4 1 1 1 Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 García 2b 4 0 0 0 Castro pr 0 0 0 0 Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 Garrett lf 3 0 0 0 Miranda 3b 4 0 1 0 Call lf 1 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 1 1 1 1 Robles cf 3 0 1 0 Jeffers c 3 1 1 0 Abrams ss 3 1 1 0 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 Gordon ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 120 — 3 Minnesota 002 000 000 — 2

E_J.López (1). DP_Washington 3, Minnesota 0. LOB_Washington 4, Minnesota 4. 2B_Abrams (3), Jeffers (2), Buxton (3). HR_Meneses (1), Gallo (5). SF_Kepler (1). S_Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Williams 6 4 2 2 1 4 Ramírez W,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Harvey H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3 Finnegan S,4-5 1 1 0 0 1 0

Minnesota Mahle 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 4 Thielbar H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jax L,1-2 BS,0-2 1 3 2 2 0 2 J.López 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_2:33. A_12,469 (38,544).