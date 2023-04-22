Washington 3, Minnesota 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Call lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gordon ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_J.López (1). DP_Washington 3, Minnesota 0. LOB_Washington 4, Minnesota 4. 2B_Abrams (3), Jeffers (2), Buxton (3). HR_Meneses (1), Gallo (5). SF_Kepler (1). S_Taylor (1).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_2:33. A_12,469 (38,544).