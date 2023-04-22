Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Scottish Results

22 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Friday's Match

Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 1, Hearts 0

Livingston FC 2, St. Johnstone 0

Motherwell 1, Dundee United 2

Rangers 5, St Mirren FC 2

Sunday's Match

Kilmarnock 1, Celtic 4

Saturday's Matches

Hearts 6, Ross County 1

Celtic 1, Motherwell 1

Dundee United 2, Livingston FC 0

St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian FC 1

St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 2

Sunday's Match

Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Fatura Broun destapó una explosiva interna con Carlos Tevez en Rosario Central: “No tuve buena relación”

Fatura Broun destapó una explosiva interna con Carlos Tevez en Rosario Central: “No tuve buena relación”

Hace 53 min

Presidente del Atlético de Madrid quiere llevar a España a Santiago Giménez: “Seguro está en la agenda”

Alerta en Aston Villa: Dibu Martínez pidió el cambio en el entretiempo tras una atajada brillante

Lanús-Sarmiento, Arsenal-Unión, Central Córdoba-Godoy Cruz y Belgrano-Newell´s, los partidos del día: hora, TV y formaciones

Xavi abrió un debate inesperado en el fútbol español y se plantó ante la polémica: “Me molesta el sol por muchos memes que hagan”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El live-action “Lilo y Stitch” está muy cerca de conseguir la voz original del alienígena

El live-action “Lilo y Stitch” está muy cerca de conseguir la voz original del alienígena

Hace 2 horas

SUGA y el proceso creativo de su nuevo álbum en un documental que se estrenó en Disney+

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

“Hambre”: otras producciones para ver en streaming si te gustó la película que lidera en Netflix

Nicholas Hoult y Nicolas Cage protagonizan una comedia de terror inspirada en el conde Drácula y su asistente

TENDENCIAS

La Península Valdés está en peligro: hay que limpiar las costas para que la fauna no conviva con los plásticos

La Península Valdés está en peligro: hay que limpiar las costas para que la fauna no conviva con los plásticos

Hace 53 min

Qué control hay sobre la inteligencia artificial y el suicidio

Qué es un mouse vertical y cómo elegir el mejor

Algohabla, el lenguaje con el que usuarios se están saltando las reglas en redes

Para correr mejor es clave alternar entrenamientos intensos con suaves