Scottish Results

22 Abr, 2023
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Friday's Match
Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1
Saturday's Matches
Hibernian FC 1, Hearts 0
Livingston FC 2, St. Johnstone 0
Motherwell 1, Dundee United 2
Rangers 5, St Mirren FC 2
Sunday's Match
Kilmarnock 1, Celtic 4
Saturday's Matches
Hearts 6, Ross County 1
Celtic 1, Motherwell 1
Dundee United 2, Livingston FC 0
St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian FC 1
St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 2
Sunday's Match
Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.