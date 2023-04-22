Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 000 000 002 — 2 7 1 New York 000 000 021 — 3 7 0

Manoah, Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Cole, Marinaccio (6), Holmes (7), W.Peralta (8), J.Cordero (9) and Trevino. W_J.Cordero 1-0. L_Romano 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Jansen (1). New York, Volpe (2).

___

Chicago 010 010 010 0 — 3 5 1 Tampa Bay 200 010 000 1 — 4 9 0

(10 innings)

Cease, Middleton (5), Santos (6), Graveman (8), R.López (9), Lambert (10) and Zavala; McClanahan, Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Cleavinger (10) and Mejía. W_Cleavinger 1-0. L_Lambert 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Jiménez (2), Grandal (2), Sheets (2). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 220 100 302 — 10 15 1 Minnesota 001 010 200 — 4 9 0

Kuhl, M.Thompson (4), Harris (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Banda (9) and Adams; P.López, Woods Richardson (5), Headrick (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Thompson 2-1. L_P.López 1-2. HRs_Washington, Abrams (1). Minnesota, Buxton (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles 110 101 203 — 9 11 0 Chicago 100 100 200 — 4 5 1

May, Vesia (6), Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), Miller (9) and Barnes; Wesneski, Hughes (5), Rucker (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Alzolay (8), Boxberger (9), Merryweather (9) and Barnhart, Torrens. W_May 2-1. L_Wesneski 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Outman (7), Muncy (10). Chicago, Hoerner (2).

___

Colorado 001 110 000 — 3 8 1 Philadelphia 012 001 00x — 4 7 1

Freeland, Bard (7), Bird (8) and E.Díaz, Serven; Sánchez, Brogdon (5), Soto (7), Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Brogdon 1-0. L_Freeland 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (2), Pache (1).

___

New York 011 000 011 — 4 10 1 San Francisco 420 010 00x — 7 7 0

Peterson, Uceta (6) and Nido; Webb, Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 1-4. L_Peterson 1-3. HRs_New York, Nimmo (2). San Francisco, Crawford (3), Flores (3).