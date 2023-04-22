Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|7
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|021
|—
|3
|7
|0
Manoah, Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Cole, Marinaccio (6), Holmes (7), W.Peralta (8), J.Cordero (9) and Trevino. W_J.Cordero 1-0. L_Romano 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Jansen (1). New York, Volpe (2).
___
|Chicago
|010
|010
|010
|0
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|200
|010
|000
|1
|—
|4
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Cease, Middleton (5), Santos (6), Graveman (8), R.López (9), Lambert (10) and Zavala; McClanahan, Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Cleavinger (10) and Mejía. W_Cleavinger 1-0. L_Lambert 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Jiménez (2), Grandal (2), Sheets (2). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (5).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|220
|100
|302
|—
|10
|15
|1
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|200
|—
|4
|9
|0
Kuhl, M.Thompson (4), Harris (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Banda (9) and Adams; P.López, Woods Richardson (5), Headrick (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Thompson 2-1. L_P.López 1-2. HRs_Washington, Abrams (1). Minnesota, Buxton (3).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|110
|101
|203
|—
|9
|11
|0
|Chicago
|100
|100
|200
|—
|4
|5
|1
May, Vesia (6), Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), Miller (9) and Barnes; Wesneski, Hughes (5), Rucker (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Alzolay (8), Boxberger (9), Merryweather (9) and Barnhart, Torrens. W_May 2-1. L_Wesneski 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Outman (7), Muncy (10). Chicago, Hoerner (2).
___
|Colorado
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|012
|001
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|1
Freeland, Bard (7), Bird (8) and E.Díaz, Serven; Sánchez, Brogdon (5), Soto (7), Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Brogdon 1-0. L_Freeland 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (2), Pache (1).
___
|New York
|011
|000
|011
|—
|4
|10
|1
|San Francisco
|420
|010
|00x
|—
|7
|7
|0
Peterson, Uceta (6) and Nido; Webb, Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 1-4. L_Peterson 1-3. HRs_New York, Nimmo (2). San Francisco, Crawford (3), Flores (3).