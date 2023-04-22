Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Saturday's Major League Linescores

22 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 000 000 002 2 7 1
New York 000 000 021 3 7 0

Manoah, Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Cole, Marinaccio (6), Holmes (7), W.Peralta (8), J.Cordero (9) and Trevino. W_J.Cordero 1-0. L_Romano 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Jansen (1). New York, Volpe (2).

___

Chicago 010 010 010 0 3 5 1
Tampa Bay 200 010 000 1 4 9 0

(10 innings)

Cease, Middleton (5), Santos (6), Graveman (8), R.López (9), Lambert (10) and Zavala; McClanahan, Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Cleavinger (10) and Mejía. W_Cleavinger 1-0. L_Lambert 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Jiménez (2), Grandal (2), Sheets (2). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 220 100 302 10 15 1
Minnesota 001 010 200 4 9 0

Kuhl, M.Thompson (4), Harris (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Banda (9) and Adams; P.López, Woods Richardson (5), Headrick (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Thompson 2-1. L_P.López 1-2. HRs_Washington, Abrams (1). Minnesota, Buxton (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles 110 101 203 9 11 0
Chicago 100 100 200 4 5 1

May, Vesia (6), Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), Miller (9) and Barnes; Wesneski, Hughes (5), Rucker (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Alzolay (8), Boxberger (9), Merryweather (9) and Barnhart, Torrens. W_May 2-1. L_Wesneski 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Outman (7), Muncy (10). Chicago, Hoerner (2).

___

Colorado 001 110 000 3 8 1
Philadelphia 012 001 00x 4 7 1

Freeland, Bard (7), Bird (8) and E.Díaz, Serven; Sánchez, Brogdon (5), Soto (7), Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Brogdon 1-0. L_Freeland 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (2), Pache (1).

___

New York 011 000 011 4 10 1
San Francisco 420 010 00x 7 7 0

Peterson, Uceta (6) and Nido; Webb, Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 1-4. L_Peterson 1-3. HRs_New York, Nimmo (2). San Francisco, Crawford (3), Flores (3).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Liga Profesional: Belgrano y Newell’s buscan ganar para acercarse a lo más alto de la tabla

Liga Profesional: Belgrano y Newell’s buscan ganar para acercarse a lo más alto de la tabla

Hace 21 min

Escándalo: una figura de UFC participó de una pelea callejera y le hizo una toma de MMA a un hombre

Un argumento de 200 páginas y un video de 12 minutos: la nueva defensa de Dani Alves en el caso de agresión sexual

Bayern Múnich volvió a perder y Oliver Kahn estalló: “Los jugadores tienen que mover el trasero”

Histórico ascenso del Wrexham, el club que compró el actor Ryan Reynolds y quiere llevar a la Premier League

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Una estrella de “Ted Lasso” será parte de “Venom 3”

Una estrella de “Ted Lasso” será parte de “Venom 3”

Hace 2 horas

Ana de Armas y Chris Evans pelean y se enamoran en una comedia romántica de acción

Premios Platino 2023: Argentina, 1985, Ricardo Darín y Guillermo Francella, los grandes ganadores de la noche

“Ni de aquí, ni de China”: mira a Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan en el tráiler de la nueva serie fantástica

La serie corta llena de erotismo que está entre lo más visto de Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Cómo fortalecer el sistema inmunológico a partir de la dieta

Cómo fortalecer el sistema inmunológico a partir de la dieta

Hace 1 hora

Los 20 mejores destinos europeos para mujeres que viajan solas

La verdad de Unrecord, el juego de shooter con un alto nivel de realismo

Día de la Tierra: por qué cambio climático y medio ambiente es lo más buscado

Harry Potter: los cuatro detalles del próximo videojuego de Quidditch