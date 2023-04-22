Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 29 4 6 3 India 2b 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 Friedl lf 4 0 1 0 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Steer 3b 3 0 1 0 McCutchen dh 3 1 0 0 Fraley dh 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 T.Stephenson c 4 1 1 0 Joe rf 3 2 3 0 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Bae pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Vosler 1b 3 1 0 0 Suwinski cf-rf 3 1 0 0 Senzel cf 4 0 1 1 Mathias 2b 4 0 1 2 Barrero ss 2 0 0 1 Marcano 2b 0 0 0 0 Castro ss 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 1 0

Cincinnati 000 020 000 — 2 Pittsburgh 020 001 10x — 4

E_Barrero (2), Hayes (1), Mathias (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Joe (6), Santana (7). SB_Mathias (1). SF_Barrero (1). S_Hedges (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Ashcraft 5 3 2 2 3 4 Law L,0-3 1 2 1 0 1 1 Gibaut 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Sanmartin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Keller W,2-0 6 4 2 2 1 5 R.Stephenson H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Holderman H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2 Bednar S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Keller (Steer). WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:21. A_17,276 (38,753).