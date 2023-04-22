Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

22 Abr, 2023
|Cincinnati
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|3
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Steer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Stephenson c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joe rf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bae pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mathias 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Barrero ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marcano 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|020
|001
|10x
|—
|4
E_Barrero (2), Hayes (1), Mathias (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Joe (6), Santana (7). SB_Mathias (1). SF_Barrero (1). S_Hedges (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Ashcraft
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Law L,0-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Gibaut
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Sanmartin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Keller W,2-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|R.Stephenson H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holderman H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar S,7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Keller (Steer). WP_Law.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:21. A_17,276 (38,753).