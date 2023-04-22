Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

22 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 29 4 6 3
India 2b 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0
Friedl lf 4 0 1 0 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0
Steer 3b 3 0 1 0 McCutchen dh 3 1 0 0
Fraley dh 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 1 1
T.Stephenson c 4 1 1 0 Joe rf 3 2 3 0
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Bae pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Vosler 1b 3 1 0 0 Suwinski cf-rf 3 1 0 0
Senzel cf 4 0 1 1 Mathias 2b 4 0 1 2
Barrero ss 2 0 0 1 Marcano 2b 0 0 0 0
Castro ss 2 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 1 0
Cincinnati 000 020 000 2
Pittsburgh 020 001 10x 4

E_Barrero (2), Hayes (1), Mathias (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Joe (6), Santana (7). SB_Mathias (1). SF_Barrero (1). S_Hedges (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Ashcraft 5 3 2 2 3 4
Law L,0-3 1 2 1 0 1 1
Gibaut 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Sanmartin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Keller W,2-0 6 4 2 2 1 5
R.Stephenson H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holderman H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bednar S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Keller (Steer). WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:21. A_17,276 (38,753).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Colón ganó 2-1 y le dio un nuevo golpe al Vélez de Gareca en la Liga Profesional

Colón ganó 2-1 y le dio un nuevo golpe al Vélez de Gareca en la Liga Profesional

Hace 8 min

La prioridad de Zinedine Zidane con un gigante italiano en medio de los rumores que lo vinculan a Real Madrid y PSG

La primera semana de Sampaoli en Flamengo: del consejo viral a sus jugadores al paso por la peluquería

El consejo de Lavezzi al Diablito Echeverri por disculparse tras perder con la selección argentina: “Sé feliz, divertite. El resto llega”

Los detalles del “Operativo Regreso”, el plan que el Barcelona puso en marcha para fichar a Lionel Messi

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Recomendaciones de series y películas de Netflix para disfrutar este fin de semana

Recomendaciones de series y películas de Netflix para disfrutar este fin de semana

Hace 5 horas

La segunda temporada de “El verano en que me enamoré” reveló su póster oficial

Benicio del Toro, íntimo: su huella en Hollywood, el cambio de oficio con el que sueña y la referencia a Ricardo Darín

“Evil Dead Rise”: la película de terror elogiada por Stephen King y más datos sobre su estreno

“Muppets Mayhem: confusión eléctrica”: mira el tráiler y póster oficial de la comedia para toda la familia

TENDENCIAS

Por qué tener un televisor con Android TV y tecnología NanoLED

Por qué tener un televisor con Android TV y tecnología NanoLED

Hace 2 horas

Mala alimentación: cuál es el alcance de la Ley de Etiquetado Frontal en las escuelas, según los expertos

Argentina quiere ser campeona en inmunización: La Mosca adaptó “Muchachos” para la Semana de Vacunación en las Américas

Cómo la inteligencia artificial cambiará el futuro de las tareas domésticas

Demencia: prueban con éxito una terapia con proteínas de choque frío que puede abrir la puerta a la prevención