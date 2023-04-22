Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Houston 6, Atlanta 4

22 Abr, 2023
Houston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 11 5 Totals 33 4 7 4
Dubón 2b 5 2 3 1 Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 2 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 1 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 2 Riley 3b 4 1 2 1
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 1 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Rosario dh 4 0 1 0
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 1 1 2
Julks lf 3 1 2 0 Grissom ss 4 0 1 1
Diaz c 4 1 1 0 Hilliard cf 4 0 0 0
Meyers cf 4 1 2 1 Pillar lf 3 0 0 0
Houston 100 000 302 6
Atlanta 400 000 000 4

E_Riley (2), Acuña Jr. (1). DP_Houston 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Houston 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Bregman (3), Diaz (2), Dubón (4), Acuña Jr. 2 (7), Riley (3), Albies (2). HR_Alvarez (5). SB_Dubón (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Brown 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 7
Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1
Neris W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Elder 6 5 1 0 1 6
Chavez BS,1-2 0 3 3 3 1 0
Lee 1 0 0 0 1 1
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minter L,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0

Chavez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Elder (Alvarez), Brown (Murphy). WP_Brown, Elder.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T_2:50. A_41,397 (41,149).

