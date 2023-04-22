Houston 6, Atlanta 4

22 Abr, 2023
|Houston
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Dubón 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Julks lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grissom ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|100
|000
|302
|—
|6
|Atlanta
|400
|000
|000
|—
|4
E_Riley (2), Acuña Jr. (1). DP_Houston 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Houston 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Bregman (3), Diaz (2), Dubón (4), Acuña Jr. 2 (7), Riley (3), Albies (2). HR_Alvarez (5). SB_Dubón (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Brown
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|Elder
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Chavez BS,1-2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter L,1-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Chavez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Elder (Alvarez), Brown (Murphy). WP_Brown, Elder.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T_2:50. A_41,397 (41,149).