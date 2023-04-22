Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|033
|100
|000
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|400
|100
|003
|—
|8
|10
|0
Kopech, Lambert (6), Graveman (7), Bummer (8), R.López (9) and Grandal; Faucher, Beeks (3), Criswell (3), Cleavinger (6), Poche (7), Kelly (8) and Bethancourt. W_Kelly 2-0. L_R.López 0-2. HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (1). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (4), Bethancourt (4), B.Lowe (6).
___
|Toronto
|200
|002
|020
|—
|6
|8
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Kikuchi, E.Swanson (7), Richards (8), Y.García (9) and D.Jansen; Germán, A.Abreu (7), Weissert (9) and Higashioka. W_Kikuchi 3-0. L_Germán 1-2. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (4), Belt (1). New York, O.Cabrera (1).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|7
|0
Lorenzen, Shreve (6), Cisnero (7), Holton (8), Foley (9) and Rogers, Haase; Wells, Baker (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Bautista 2-1. L_Foley 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Hays (4).
___
|Oakland
|000
|121
|001
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Texas
|400
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
Sears, C.Smith (7), Z.Jackson (8), Familia (9) and Langeliers; Jon.Gray, J.Hernández (6), Burke (7), Leclerc (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim. W_Z.Jackson 1-1. L_W.Smith 0-1. Sv_Familia (1). HRs_Oakland, Kemp (1), J.Diaz (1). Texas, Heim (4).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|100
|000
|302
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|400
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|2
Brown, P.Maton (5), Stanek (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Y.Diaz; Elder, Chavez (7), Lee (7), N.Anderson (8), Minter (9) and Murphy. W_Neris 1-1. L_Minter 1-1. Sv_Pressly (1). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (5).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
T.Williams, E.Ramírez (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Mahle, Thielbar (7), Jax (8), J.López (9) and Jeffers. W_E.Ramírez 1-1. L_Jax 1-2. Sv_Finnegan (4). HRs_Washington, Meneses (1). Minnesota, Gallo (5).
___
|Boston
|002
|002
|100
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
Pivetta, Winckowski (6), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire, Wong; F.Peralta, Milner (6), Wilson (7) and W.Contreras, Caratini. W_Pivetta 1-1. L_F.Peralta 2-2. Sv_K.Jansen (5). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (3). Milwaukee, Tellez (6).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|212
|071
|00x
|—
|13
|17
|0
J.Urías, Reed (4), A.Jackson (5), L.Williams (8) and Wynns; Smyly, Estrada (8) and Gomes. W_Smyly 2-1. L_J.Urías 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (5), Mancini (2), Wisdom (9), Hoerner (1).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Pittsburgh
|020
|001
|10x
|—
|4
|6
|2
Ashcraft, Law (6), Gibaut (7), Sanmartin (7) and T.Stephenson; Keller, R.Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Keller 2-0. L_Law 0-3. Sv_Bednar (7).
___
|Colorado
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|4
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|11x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Davis, Suter (5), Lamet (7), Hand (8) and E.Díaz; Nola, Domínguez (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto. W_Domínguez 1-1. L_Hand 0-1. Sv_Alvarado (3). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (4). Philadelphia, Schwarber (5).