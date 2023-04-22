Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago 033 100 000 — 7 10 0 Tampa Bay 400 100 003 — 8 10 0

Kopech, Lambert (6), Graveman (7), Bummer (8), R.López (9) and Grandal; Faucher, Beeks (3), Criswell (3), Cleavinger (6), Poche (7), Kelly (8) and Bethancourt. W_Kelly 2-0. L_R.López 0-2. HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (1). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (4), Bethancourt (4), B.Lowe (6).

___

Toronto 200 002 020 — 6 8 0 New York 010 000 000 — 1 5 0

Kikuchi, E.Swanson (7), Richards (8), Y.García (9) and D.Jansen; Germán, A.Abreu (7), Weissert (9) and Higashioka. W_Kikuchi 3-0. L_Germán 1-2. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (4), Belt (1). New York, O.Cabrera (1).

___

Detroit 000 000 001 — 1 5 0 Baltimore 000 000 101 — 2 7 0

Lorenzen, Shreve (6), Cisnero (7), Holton (8), Foley (9) and Rogers, Haase; Wells, Baker (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Bautista 2-1. L_Foley 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Hays (4).

___

Oakland 000 121 001 — 5 7 0 Texas 400 000 000 — 4 7 1

Sears, C.Smith (7), Z.Jackson (8), Familia (9) and Langeliers; Jon.Gray, J.Hernández (6), Burke (7), Leclerc (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim. W_Z.Jackson 1-1. L_W.Smith 0-1. Sv_Familia (1). HRs_Oakland, Kemp (1), J.Diaz (1). Texas, Heim (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Houston 100 000 302 — 6 11 0 Atlanta 400 000 000 — 4 7 2

Brown, P.Maton (5), Stanek (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Y.Diaz; Elder, Chavez (7), Lee (7), N.Anderson (8), Minter (9) and Murphy. W_Neris 1-1. L_Minter 1-1. Sv_Pressly (1). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (5).

___

Washington 000 000 120 — 3 6 0 Minnesota 002 000 000 — 2 6 1

T.Williams, E.Ramírez (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Mahle, Thielbar (7), Jax (8), J.López (9) and Jeffers. W_E.Ramírez 1-1. L_Jax 1-2. Sv_Finnegan (4). HRs_Washington, Meneses (1). Minnesota, Gallo (5).

___

Boston 002 002 100 — 5 8 0 Milwaukee 001 200 000 — 3 8 0

Pivetta, Winckowski (6), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire, Wong; F.Peralta, Milner (6), Wilson (7) and W.Contreras, Caratini. W_Pivetta 1-1. L_F.Peralta 2-2. Sv_K.Jansen (5). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (3). Milwaukee, Tellez (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0 1 0 Chicago 212 071 00x — 13 17 0

J.Urías, Reed (4), A.Jackson (5), L.Williams (8) and Wynns; Smyly, Estrada (8) and Gomes. W_Smyly 2-1. L_J.Urías 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (5), Mancini (2), Wisdom (9), Hoerner (1).

___

Cincinnati 000 020 000 — 2 5 1 Pittsburgh 020 001 10x — 4 6 2

Ashcraft, Law (6), Gibaut (7), Sanmartin (7) and T.Stephenson; Keller, R.Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Keller 2-0. L_Law 0-3. Sv_Bednar (7).

___

Colorado 300 000 000 — 3 4 2 Philadelphia 000 200 11x — 4 9 0

Davis, Suter (5), Lamet (7), Hand (8) and E.Díaz; Nola, Domínguez (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto. W_Domínguez 1-1. L_Hand 0-1. Sv_Alvarado (3). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (4). Philadelphia, Schwarber (5).