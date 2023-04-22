Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

English Summaries

22 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Fulham 2, Leeds 1

Fulham: Harry Wilson (58), Andreas Pereira (72).

Leeds: Joao Palhinha (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 1, Aston Villa 1

Brentford: Ivan Toney (65).

Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 1

Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho (37), Timothy Castagne (75).

Wolverhampton: Matheus Cunha (13).

Halftime: 1-1.

Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Liverpool: Diogo Jota (47, 55), Mohamed Salah (70).

Nottingham Forest: Neco Williams (51), Morgan Gibbs-White (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship

Wigan 2, Millwall 1

Wigan: Will Keane (14), Thelo Aasgaard (84).

Millwall: George Saville (30).

Halftime: 1-1.

Norwich 0, Swansea 3

Swansea: Joel Latibeaudiere (23), Liam Cullen (39), Olivier Ntcham (64).

Halftime: 0-2.

Hull 1, Watford 0

Hull: Ozan Tufan (25).

Halftime: 1-0.

Coventry 2, Reading 1

Coventry: Matt Godden (36), Gustavo Hamer (54).

Reading: Lucas Joao (51).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cardiff 1, Stoke 1

Cardiff: Sory Kaba (29).

Stoke: Josh Laurent (16).

Halftime: 1-1.

Burnley 1, QPR 2

Burnley: Manuel Benson (76).

QPR: Sam Field (58), Chris Martin (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bristol City 2, Rotherham 1

Bristol City: Tommy Conway (15), Andreas Weimann (90).

Rotherham: Jordan Hugill (67).

Halftime: 1-0.

Birmingham 0, Blackpool 1

Blackpool: Ian Poveda (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Exeter 1

Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (59), Callum Paterson (74).

Exeter: Josh Key (47).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wycombe 0, Lincoln 2

Lincoln: Dylan Duffy (7), Lasse Sorensen (71).

Halftime: 0-1.

Portsmouth 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Portsmouth: Joe Pigott (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Port Vale 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Port Vale: Ellis Harrison (22), Tom Pett (29).

Halftime: 2-0.

Plymouth 3, Cambridge United 1

Plymouth: Callum Wright (15), Joe Edwards (56), Niall Ennis (73).

Cambridge United: Sam Smith (31).

Halftime: 1-1.

Peterborough 0, Ipswich 3

Ipswich: Wes Burns (17), Conor Chaplin (57), Freddie Ladapo (82).

Halftime: 0-1.

Derby 1, Burton Albion 0

Derby: David McGoldrick (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cheltenham 3, Forest Green 1

Cheltenham: Alfie May (14, 38), Aidan Keena (32).

Forest Green: Jordan Garrick (48).

Halftime: 3-0.

Charlton 2, Morecambe 3

Charlton: Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (45), Scott Fraser (79).

Morecambe: Cole Stockton (8, 57), Jensen Weir (64).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 0

Bolton: Joshua Sheehan (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Barnsley 2, Oxford United 0

Barnsley: Slobodan Tedic (45, 51).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Fleetwood Town: Promise Omochere (44).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two

Tranmere 2, Grimsby Town 0

Tranmere: Josh Hawkes (33), Rhys Hughes (48).

Halftime: 1-0.

Walsall 2, Salford 3

Walsall: Jamille Matt (62), Conor Wilkinson (90).

Salford: Callum Hendry (6), Conor McAleny (88), Matty Lund (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stockport County 1, Rochdale 0

Stockport County: Isaac Olaofe (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 1

Northampton: David Norman Jr (10), Sam Hoskins (23), Kieron Bowie (45).

Harrogate Town: Kazeem Olaigbe (3).

Halftime: 3-1.

Mansfield Town 1, Stevenage 0

Mansfield Town: Davis Keillor-Dunn (11).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leyton Orient 2, Crewe 0

Leyton Orient: George Moncur (51), Charlie Kelman (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Doncaster 1, Newport County 3

Doncaster: Kyle Hurst (12).

Newport County: Priestley Farquharson (64), Aaron Wildig (71), Cameron Norman (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Colchester 4, Sutton United 1

Colchester: Luke Chambers (19), John Akinde (26), Junior Tchamadeu (41), Noah Chilvers (63).

Sutton United: David Ajiboye (11).

Halftime: 3-1.

Bradford 2, Gillingham 2

Bradford: Andy Cook (48, 84).

Gillingham: Timothee Dieng (12), Oliver Hawkins (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Barrow 0, Carlisle 1

Carlisle: Ben Barclay (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

AFC Wimbledon 1, Swindon 5

AFC Wimbledon: Aaron Pierre (8).

Swindon: Luke Jephcott (16, 32), Jacob Wakeling (18), Thomas Clayton (61), Ronan Darcy (90).

Halftime: 1-3.

Hartlepool 0, Crawley Town 2

Crawley Town: Dom Telford (40, 66).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League

York City FC 2, Aldershot 2

York City FC: No Name (56, 70).

Aldershot: No Name (16, 90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Yeovil 0, Oldham 3

Oldham: No Name (8, 73, 88).

Halftime: 0-1.

Woking 2, Gateshead FC 1

Woking: No Name (3, 11).

Gateshead FC: No Name (63).

Halftime: 2-0.

Wealdstone 2, Dorking Wanderers 2

Wealdstone: No Name (3, 48).

Dorking Wanderers: No Name (8, 37).

Halftime: 1-2.

Scunthorpe 1, Southend 3

Scunthorpe: No Name (90).

Southend: No Name (35, 52, 65).

Halftime: 0-1.

Maidenhead United 1, Barnet 1

Maidenhead United: No Name (82).

Barnet: No Name (78).

Halftime: 0-0.

Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Halifax Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Bromley 2, Chesterfield 0

Bromley: No Name (35, 59).

Halftime: 1-0.

Altrincham 2, Torquay United 2

Altrincham: No Name (43, 89).

Torquay United: No Name (59, 68).

Halftime: 1-0.

Maidstone United FC 2, Notts County 5

Maidstone United FC: No Name (70, 72).

Notts County: No Name (5, 15, 60, 83, 90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Fatura Broun destapó una explosiva interna con Carlos Tevez en Rosario Central: “No tuve buena relación”

Fatura Broun destapó una explosiva interna con Carlos Tevez en Rosario Central: “No tuve buena relación”

Hace 54 min

Presidente del Atlético de Madrid quiere llevar a España a Santiago Giménez: “Seguro está en la agenda”

Alerta en Aston Villa: Dibu Martínez pidió el cambio en el entretiempo tras una atajada brillante

Lanús-Sarmiento, Arsenal-Unión, Central Córdoba-Godoy Cruz y Belgrano-Newell´s, los partidos del día: hora, TV y formaciones

Xavi abrió un debate inesperado en el fútbol español y se plantó ante la polémica: “Me molesta el sol por muchos memes que hagan”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El live-action “Lilo y Stitch” está muy cerca de conseguir la voz original del alienígena

El live-action “Lilo y Stitch” está muy cerca de conseguir la voz original del alienígena

Hace 2 horas

SUGA y el proceso creativo de su nuevo álbum en un documental que se estrenó en Disney+

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

“Hambre”: otras producciones para ver en streaming si te gustó la película que lidera en Netflix

Nicholas Hoult y Nicolas Cage protagonizan una comedia de terror inspirada en el conde Drácula y su asistente

TENDENCIAS

La Península Valdés está en peligro: hay que limpiar las costas para que la fauna no conviva con los plásticos

La Península Valdés está en peligro: hay que limpiar las costas para que la fauna no conviva con los plásticos

Hace 54 min

Qué control hay sobre la inteligencia artificial y el suicidio

Qué es un mouse vertical y cómo elegir el mejor

Algohabla, el lenguaje con el que usuarios se están saltando las reglas en redes

Para correr mejor es clave alternar entrenamientos intensos con suaves