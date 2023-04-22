English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Fulham 2, Leeds 1
Fulham: Harry Wilson (58), Andreas Pereira (72).
Leeds: Joao Palhinha (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Brentford 1, Aston Villa 1
Brentford: Ivan Toney (65).
Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 1
Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho (37), Timothy Castagne (75).
Wolverhampton: Matheus Cunha (13).
Halftime: 1-1.
Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Liverpool: Diogo Jota (47, 55), Mohamed Salah (70).
Nottingham Forest: Neco Williams (51), Morgan Gibbs-White (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
England Championship
Wigan 2, Millwall 1
Wigan: Will Keane (14), Thelo Aasgaard (84).
Millwall: George Saville (30).
Halftime: 1-1.
Norwich 0, Swansea 3
Swansea: Joel Latibeaudiere (23), Liam Cullen (39), Olivier Ntcham (64).
Halftime: 0-2.
Hull 1, Watford 0
Hull: Ozan Tufan (25).
Halftime: 1-0.
Coventry 2, Reading 1
Coventry: Matt Godden (36), Gustavo Hamer (54).
Reading: Lucas Joao (51).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cardiff 1, Stoke 1
Cardiff: Sory Kaba (29).
Stoke: Josh Laurent (16).
Halftime: 1-1.
Burnley 1, QPR 2
Burnley: Manuel Benson (76).
QPR: Sam Field (58), Chris Martin (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bristol City 2, Rotherham 1
Bristol City: Tommy Conway (15), Andreas Weimann (90).
Rotherham: Jordan Hugill (67).
Halftime: 1-0.
Birmingham 0, Blackpool 1
Blackpool: Ian Poveda (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Exeter 1
Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (59), Callum Paterson (74).
Exeter: Josh Key (47).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wycombe 0, Lincoln 2
Lincoln: Dylan Duffy (7), Lasse Sorensen (71).
Halftime: 0-1.
Portsmouth 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth: Joe Pigott (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Port Vale 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Port Vale: Ellis Harrison (22), Tom Pett (29).
Halftime: 2-0.
Plymouth 3, Cambridge United 1
Plymouth: Callum Wright (15), Joe Edwards (56), Niall Ennis (73).
Cambridge United: Sam Smith (31).
Halftime: 1-1.
Peterborough 0, Ipswich 3
Ipswich: Wes Burns (17), Conor Chaplin (57), Freddie Ladapo (82).
Halftime: 0-1.
Derby 1, Burton Albion 0
Derby: David McGoldrick (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cheltenham 3, Forest Green 1
Cheltenham: Alfie May (14, 38), Aidan Keena (32).
Forest Green: Jordan Garrick (48).
Halftime: 3-0.
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Charlton: Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (45), Scott Fraser (79).
Morecambe: Cole Stockton (8, 57), Jensen Weir (64).
Halftime: 1-1.
Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 0
Bolton: Joshua Sheehan (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
Barnsley 2, Oxford United 0
Barnsley: Slobodan Tedic (45, 51).
Halftime: 1-0.
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Fleetwood Town: Promise Omochere (44).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League Two
Tranmere 2, Grimsby Town 0
Tranmere: Josh Hawkes (33), Rhys Hughes (48).
Halftime: 1-0.
Walsall 2, Salford 3
Walsall: Jamille Matt (62), Conor Wilkinson (90).
Salford: Callum Hendry (6), Conor McAleny (88), Matty Lund (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stockport County 1, Rochdale 0
Stockport County: Isaac Olaofe (45).
Halftime: 1-0.
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 1
Northampton: David Norman Jr (10), Sam Hoskins (23), Kieron Bowie (45).
Harrogate Town: Kazeem Olaigbe (3).
Halftime: 3-1.
Mansfield Town 1, Stevenage 0
Mansfield Town: Davis Keillor-Dunn (11).
Halftime: 1-0.
Leyton Orient 2, Crewe 0
Leyton Orient: George Moncur (51), Charlie Kelman (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
Doncaster 1, Newport County 3
Doncaster: Kyle Hurst (12).
Newport County: Priestley Farquharson (64), Aaron Wildig (71), Cameron Norman (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Colchester 4, Sutton United 1
Colchester: Luke Chambers (19), John Akinde (26), Junior Tchamadeu (41), Noah Chilvers (63).
Sutton United: David Ajiboye (11).
Halftime: 3-1.
Bradford 2, Gillingham 2
Bradford: Andy Cook (48, 84).
Gillingham: Timothee Dieng (12), Oliver Hawkins (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Barrow 0, Carlisle 1
Carlisle: Ben Barclay (16).
Halftime: 0-1.
AFC Wimbledon 1, Swindon 5
AFC Wimbledon: Aaron Pierre (8).
Swindon: Luke Jephcott (16, 32), Jacob Wakeling (18), Thomas Clayton (61), Ronan Darcy (90).
Halftime: 1-3.
Hartlepool 0, Crawley Town 2
Crawley Town: Dom Telford (40, 66).
Halftime: 0-1.
England National League
York City FC 2, Aldershot 2
York City FC: No Name (56, 70).
Aldershot: No Name (16, 90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Yeovil 0, Oldham 3
Oldham: No Name (8, 73, 88).
Halftime: 0-1.
Woking 2, Gateshead FC 1
Woking: No Name (3, 11).
Gateshead FC: No Name (63).
Halftime: 2-0.
Wealdstone 2, Dorking Wanderers 2
Wealdstone: No Name (3, 48).
Dorking Wanderers: No Name (8, 37).
Halftime: 1-2.
Scunthorpe 1, Southend 3
Scunthorpe: No Name (90).
Southend: No Name (35, 52, 65).
Halftime: 0-1.
Maidenhead United 1, Barnet 1
Maidenhead United: No Name (82).
Barnet: No Name (78).
Halftime: 0-0.
Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Halifax Town 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Bromley 2, Chesterfield 0
Bromley: No Name (35, 59).
Halftime: 1-0.
Altrincham 2, Torquay United 2
Altrincham: No Name (43, 89).
Torquay United: No Name (59, 68).
Halftime: 1-0.
Maidstone United FC 2, Notts County 5
Maidstone United FC: No Name (70, 72).
Notts County: No Name (5, 15, 60, 83, 90).
Halftime: 0-2.