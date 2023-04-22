Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

22 Abr, 2023
|Boston
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turner dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Perkins pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Miller 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|002
|002
|100
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
LOB_Boston 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Hernández (4), Verdugo (4), Yoshida (2), Adames (4), Contreras (3). HR_Verdugo (3), Tellez (6). SB_Miller (3). S_Chang (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pivetta W,1-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Winckowski H,2
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Jansen S,5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Peralta L,2-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Milner BS,0-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
Milner pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:38. A_24,976 (41,700).