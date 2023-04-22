Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

22 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Boston Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 34 3 8 3
Verdugo rf 5 1 2 2 Yelich lf 4 0 1 1
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Winker dh 4 0 0 0
Turner dh 3 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0
Yoshida lf 4 0 1 1 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 1
Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 Contreras c 4 1 2 0
Casas 1b 3 1 0 0 Perkins pr 0 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Caratini c 0 0 0 0
Refsnyder ph 1 0 1 1 Anderson rf 3 0 0 0
Wong c 1 0 0 0 Turang 2b 4 0 1 1
Duran cf 4 1 2 1 Miller 3b 4 1 1 0
Chang ss 3 0 0 0 Wiemer cf 4 0 1 0
Boston 002 002 100 5
Milwaukee 001 200 000 3

LOB_Boston 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Hernández (4), Verdugo (4), Yoshida (2), Adames (4), Contreras (3). HR_Verdugo (3), Tellez (6). SB_Miller (3). S_Chang (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta W,1-1 5 2-3 7 3 3 1 7
Winckowski H,2 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 4
Jansen S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Peralta L,2-2 5 2-3 5 4 4 2 4
Milner BS,0-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Wilson 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 3

Milner pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:38. A_24,976 (41,700).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Colón ganó 2-1 y le dio un nuevo golpe al Vélez de Gareca en la Liga Profesional

Colón ganó 2-1 y le dio un nuevo golpe al Vélez de Gareca en la Liga Profesional

Hace 1 hora

La prioridad de Zinedine Zidane con un gigante italiano en medio de los rumores que lo vinculan a Real Madrid y PSG

La primera semana de Sampaoli en Flamengo: del consejo viral a sus jugadores al paso por la peluquería

El consejo de Lavezzi al Diablito Echeverri por disculparse tras perder con la selección argentina: “Sé feliz, divertite. El resto llega”

Los detalles del “Operativo Regreso”, el plan que el Barcelona puso en marcha para fichar a Lionel Messi

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Recomendaciones de series y películas de Netflix para disfrutar este fin de semana

Recomendaciones de series y películas de Netflix para disfrutar este fin de semana

Hace 6 horas

La segunda temporada de “El verano en que me enamoré” reveló su póster oficial

Benicio del Toro, íntimo: su huella en Hollywood, el cambio de oficio con el que sueña y la referencia a Ricardo Darín

“Evil Dead Rise”: la película de terror elogiada por Stephen King y más datos sobre su estreno

“Muppets Mayhem: confusión eléctrica”: mira el tráiler y póster oficial de la comedia para toda la familia

TENDENCIAS

Por qué tener un televisor con Android TV y tecnología NanoLED

Por qué tener un televisor con Android TV y tecnología NanoLED

Hace 4 horas

Mala alimentación: cuál es el alcance de la Ley de Etiquetado Frontal en las escuelas, según los expertos

Argentina quiere ser campeona en inmunización: La Mosca adaptó “Muchachos” para la Semana de Vacunación en las Américas

Cómo la inteligencia artificial cambiará el futuro de las tareas domésticas

Demencia: prueban con éxito una terapia con proteínas de choque frío que puede abrir la puerta a la prevención