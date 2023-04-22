Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Boston Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 34 3 8 3 Verdugo rf 5 1 2 2 Yelich lf 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Winker dh 4 0 0 0 Turner dh 3 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Yoshida lf 4 0 1 1 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 1 Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 Contreras c 4 1 2 0 Casas 1b 3 1 0 0 Perkins pr 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Caratini c 0 0 0 0 Refsnyder ph 1 0 1 1 Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 Wong c 1 0 0 0 Turang 2b 4 0 1 1 Duran cf 4 1 2 1 Miller 3b 4 1 1 0 Chang ss 3 0 0 0 Wiemer cf 4 0 1 0

Boston 002 002 100 — 5 Milwaukee 001 200 000 — 3

LOB_Boston 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Hernández (4), Verdugo (4), Yoshida (2), Adames (4), Contreras (3). HR_Verdugo (3), Tellez (6). SB_Miller (3). S_Chang (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pivetta W,1-1 5 2-3 7 3 3 1 7 Winckowski H,2 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 Jansen S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

Milwaukee Peralta L,2-2 5 2-3 5 4 4 2 4 Milner BS,0-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 Wilson 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 3

Milner pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:38. A_24,976 (41,700).