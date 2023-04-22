Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|17
|3
|.850
|_
|Baltimore
|12
|7
|.632
|4½
|New York
|12
|8
|.600
|5
|Toronto
|12
|8
|.600
|5
|Boston
|11
|10
|.524
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|9
|.550
|_
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Detroit
|7
|11
|.389
|3
|Chicago
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Kansas City
|4
|15
|.211
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Houston
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Los Angeles
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Seattle
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Oakland
|4
|16
|.200
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|New York
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Philadelphia
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|Washington
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|Pittsburgh
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|St. Louis
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Cincinnati
|7
|13
|.350
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|11
|9
|.550
|_
|Los Angeles
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|San Diego
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|San Francisco
|6
|12
|.333
|4
|Colorado
|6
|15
|.286
|5½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Boston 11, Minnesota 5
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3
Friday's Games
Baltimore 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 6, Atlanta 4
Washington 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:25 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Wentz 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fujinami 0-3) at Texas (Heaney 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 4
San Diego 7, Arizona 5
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3
Houston 6, Atlanta 4
Washington 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 3
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:25 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.