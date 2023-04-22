Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Expanded Glance

22 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 17 3 .850 _ _ 7-3 W-3 11-0 6-3
Baltimore 12 7 .632 8-2 W-4 5-3 7-4
New York 12 8 .600 5 _ 6-4 L-1 8-6 4-2
Toronto 12 8 .600 5 _ 6-4 W-1 4-2 8-6
Boston 11 10 .524 6-4 W-2 7-6 4-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 11 9 .550 _ _ 5-5 L-2 4-3 7-6
Cleveland 10 9 .526 ½ 5-5 W-1 2-4 8-5
Detroit 7 11 .389 3 4 5-5 L-2 4-4 3-7
Chicago 7 13 .350 4 5 3-7 L-2 3-6 4-7
Kansas City 4 15 .211 1-9 L-6 1-12 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 12 7 .632 _ _ 7-3 L-1 6-4 6-3
Houston 10 10 .500 2 6-4 W-2 6-7 4-3
Los Angeles 9 10 .474 3 4-6 L-2 3-3 6-7
Seattle 8 11 .421 4 4-6 L-3 5-8 3-3
Oakland 4 16 .200 8 2-8 W-1 2-10 2-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 6 .700 _ _ 8-2 L-2 4-4 10-2
New York 13 7 .650 1 8-2 W-2 4-2 9-5
Miami 10 9 .526 2 7-3 L-1 7-6 3-3
Philadelphia 9 12 .429 4 5-5 W-1 4-4 5-8
Washington 6 13 .316 6 3-7 W-1 2-9 4-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 14 6 .700 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-2 9-4
Pittsburgh 14 7 .667 ½ +1 7-3 W-5 5-3 9-4
Chicago 12 7 .632 _ 7-3 W-1 6-5 6-2
St. Louis 8 11 .421 4 5-5 W-1 5-8 3-3
Cincinnati 7 13 .350 7 3-7 L-4 6-6 1-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 11 9 .550 _ _ 5-5 L-2 5-3 6-6
Los Angeles 10 11 .476 3 4-6 L-1 6-6 4-5
San Diego 10 11 .476 3 4-6 W-2 5-8 5-3
San Francisco 6 12 .333 4 3-7 L-1 2-5 4-7
Colorado 6 15 .286 7 1-9 L-1 3-7 3-8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 11, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3

Friday's Games

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:25 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Wentz 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-3) at Texas (Heaney 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 4

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:25 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

