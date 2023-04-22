Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

22 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 17 3 .850 _
Baltimore 12 7 .632
New York 12 8 .600 5
Toronto 12 8 .600 5
Boston 11 10 .524

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 9 .550 _
Cleveland 10 9 .526 ½
Detroit 7 11 .389 3
Chicago 7 13 .350 4
Kansas City 4 15 .211

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 12 7 .632 _
Houston 10 10 .500
Los Angeles 9 10 .474 3
Seattle 8 11 .421 4
Oakland 4 16 .200

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 11, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3

Friday's Games

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:25 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Wentz 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-3) at Texas (Heaney 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

