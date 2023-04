Israelis protest against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Start: 22 Apr 2023 18:18 GMT

End: 22 Apr 2023 19:18 GMT

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul.

(Live Production: Rami Amichay)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com