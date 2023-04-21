Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
National League Glance

21 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 5 .737 _
New York 12 7 .632 2
Miami 10 9 .526 4
Philadelphia 8 11 .421 6
Washington 5 13 .278

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 5 .737 _
Pittsburgh 13 7 .650
Chicago 11 6 .647 2
St. Louis 8 11 .421 6
Cincinnati 7 12 .368 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 11 8 .579 _
Los Angeles 9 10 .474 2
San Diego 9 11 .450
San Francisco 6 11 .353 4
Colorado 5 14 .263 6

___

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 14, Arizona 5

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

