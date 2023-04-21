National League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|New York
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Philadelphia
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Washington
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|Pittsburgh
|13
|7
|.650
|1½
|Chicago
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|St. Louis
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Cincinnati
|7
|12
|.368
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|San Diego
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|San Francisco
|6
|11
|.353
|4
|Colorado
|5
|14
|.263
|6
___
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 14, Arizona 5
Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 1, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, Washington 0
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.