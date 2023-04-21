Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-HUNGARY/DEPARTURE

Por REUTERSyAPR 21

21 Abr, 2023
Pope Francis departs Hungary after three day visit

Start: 30 Apr 2023 16:00 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2023 17:00 GMT

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY-Pope Francis board the plane and leaves Budapest after a three-day visit to Hungary.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE. NO USE AFTER MAY 1, 2023

DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE. NO USE AFTER MAY 1, 2023. REMOVE LIVESTREAMS FROM ALL PLATFORMS BY MAY 1, 2023

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

