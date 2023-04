Pope Francis meets refugees in Hungary

Start: 29 Apr 2023 08:00 GMT

End: 29 Apr 2023 09:30 GMT

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY-Pope Francis meets refugees and poor people in St Elizabeth of Hungary Church.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com