Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|16
|3
|.842
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|10-0
|6-3
|Baltimore
|11
|7
|.611
|4½
|+½
|7-3
|W-3
|4-3
|7-4
|Toronto
|11
|7
|.611
|4½
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|4-2
|7-5
|New York
|10
|7
|.588
|5
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|6-5
|4-2
|Boston
|9
|10
|.474
|7
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|6-6
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|7-5
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|2-4
|8-5
|Detroit
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|4-4
|3-6
|Chicago
|7
|12
|.368
|4½
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|3-6
|4-6
|Kansas City
|4
|15
|.211
|7½
|7
|1-9
|L-6
|1-12
|3-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|6-3
|6-3
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|3-3
|6-5
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-7
|3-3
|Seattle
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|3
|4-6
|L-3
|5-8
|3-3
|Oakland
|3
|16
|.158
|9½
|8
|1-9
|L-7
|2-10
|1-6
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|4-3
|10-2
|New York
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|4-2
|8-5
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|7-6
|3-3
|Philadelphia
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|5-8
|Washington
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
|6½
|3-7
|L-2
|2-9
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|5-1
|9-4
|Chicago
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|5-4
|6-2
|Pittsburgh
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|3-3
|9-4
|St. Louis
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|5-8
|3-3
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|4½
|3-7
|L-2
|6-6
|1-5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|5-2
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|6-6
|3-4
|San Diego
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-8
|4-3
|San Francisco
|6
|11
|.353
|4
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|2-4
|4-7
|Colorado
|5
|14
|.263
|6
|7
|2-8
|L-8
|3-7
|2-7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Texas 12, Kansas City 2
Toronto 4, Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 12, Kansas City 3
Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, Washington 0
Minnesota 10, Boston 4
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Maeda 0-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Arizona 8, St. Louis 7
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3
Atlanta 8, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 14, Arizona 5
Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 1, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, Washington 0
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.