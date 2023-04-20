Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

20 Abr, 2023
Baltimore Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 4 4 Totals 33 0 6 0
Hays lf 4 0 0 0 Call cf 4 0 1 0
Rutschman dh 3 0 0 1 Smith 1b 2 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0
Santander rf 3 1 1 0 Meneses dh 4 0 1 0
McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 García 2b 4 0 0 0
Urías 2b-3b 4 1 0 0 Ruiz c 4 0 3 0
Mateo ss 1 0 0 0 Garrett lf 4 0 1 0
Frazier 2b 2 1 1 2 Abrams ss 4 0 0 0
Henderson 3b-ss 3 0 1 1 Thomas rf 4 0 0 0
McCann c 4 1 1 0
Mullins cf 2 0 0 0
Baltimore 001 200 001 4
Washington 000 000 000 0

E_Mountcastle (1), Abrams (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Washington 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 9. 2B_Meneses (5). HR_Frazier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bradish W,1-0 6 5 0 0 1 6
Baker H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pérez H,4 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Cano H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baumann 1 1 0 0 0 2
Washington
Gore L,2-1 6 3 3 3 4 7
Banda 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ward 1 0 0 0 0 2
Harris 1 1 1 0 1 0

WP_Harris.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:26. A_22,598 (41,376).

