Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Baltimore Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 4 4 4 Totals 33 0 6 0 Hays lf 4 0 0 0 Call cf 4 0 1 0 Rutschman dh 3 0 0 1 Smith 1b 2 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Santander rf 3 1 1 0 Meneses dh 4 0 1 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 García 2b 4 0 0 0 Urías 2b-3b 4 1 0 0 Ruiz c 4 0 3 0 Mateo ss 1 0 0 0 Garrett lf 4 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 2 1 1 2 Abrams ss 4 0 0 0 Henderson 3b-ss 3 0 1 1 Thomas rf 4 0 0 0 McCann c 4 1 1 0 Mullins cf 2 0 0 0

Baltimore 001 200 001 — 4 Washington 000 000 000 — 0

E_Mountcastle (1), Abrams (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Washington 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 9. 2B_Meneses (5). HR_Frazier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Bradish W,1-0 6 5 0 0 1 6 Baker H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pérez H,4 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Cano H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Baumann 1 1 0 0 0 2

Washington Gore L,2-1 6 3 3 3 4 7 Banda 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ward 1 0 0 0 0 2 Harris 1 1 1 0 1 0

WP_Harris.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:26. A_22,598 (41,376).