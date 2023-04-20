Baltimore 4, Washington 0

20 Abr, 2023
|Baltimore
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Call cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rutschman dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Mateo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|200
|001
|—
|4
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Mountcastle (1), Abrams (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Washington 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 9. 2B_Meneses (5). HR_Frazier (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bradish W,1-0
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Baker H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pérez H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cano H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baumann
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Gore L,2-1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Banda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
WP_Harris.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:26. A_22,598 (41,376).