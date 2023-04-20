American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|16
|3
|.842
|_
|Baltimore
|11
|7
|.611
|4½
|Toronto
|11
|7
|.611
|4½
|New York
|10
|7
|.588
|5
|Boston
|9
|10
|.474
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Detroit
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Chicago
|7
|12
|.368
|4½
|Kansas City
|4
|15
|.211
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Seattle
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Oakland
|3
|16
|.158
|9½
___
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Texas 12, Kansas City 2
Toronto 4, Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 12, Kansas City 3
Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, Washington 0
Minnesota 10, Boston 4
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Maeda 0-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.