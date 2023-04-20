Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

20 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 16 3 .842 _
Baltimore 11 7 .611
Toronto 11 7 .611
New York 10 7 .588 5
Boston 9 10 .474 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 7 .611 _
Cleveland 10 9 .526
Detroit 7 10 .412
Chicago 7 12 .368
Kansas City 4 15 .211

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 12 6 .667 _
Los Angeles 9 8 .529
Houston 8 10 .444 4
Seattle 8 11 .421
Oakland 3 16 .158

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Texas 12, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 12, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Minnesota 10, Boston 4

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

