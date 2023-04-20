Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
AHL Glance

20 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 72 44 18 8 2 98 221 201
Hershey 72 44 19 5 4 97 217 184
Charlotte 72 39 25 5 3 86 235 220
Springfield 72 38 26 3 5 84 230 211
Hartford 72 35 26 4 7 81 227 215
Lehigh Valley 72 37 29 3 3 80 221 226
Bridgeport 72 34 30 7 1 76 238 248
WB/Scranton 72 26 32 8 6 66 191 224

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 72 42 24 4 2 90 229 225
Syracuse 72 35 26 7 4 81 252 239
Rochester 72 36 27 6 3 81 236 233
Utica 72 35 27 6 4 80 215 222
Laval 72 33 29 7 3 76 258 247
Cleveland 72 33 32 5 2 73 220 254
Belleville 72 31 31 6 4 72 233 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 72 40 20 9 3 92 265 210
Milwaukee 72 41 24 5 2 89 238 211
Manitoba 72 37 25 6 4 84 227 226
Iowa 72 34 27 6 5 79 211 211
Rockford 72 35 28 5 4 79 214 232
Chicago 72 35 29 5 3 78 227 245
Grand Rapids 72 28 36 4 4 64 194 255

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 72 51 17 3 1 106 256 174
Coachella Valley 72 48 17 5 2 103 257 194
Colorado 72 40 22 7 3 90 210 187
Abbotsford 72 40 25 3 4 87 229 203
Bakersfield 72 37 31 2 2 78 212 212
Ontario 72 34 32 5 1 74 206 211
Tucson 72 30 33 8 1 69 219 245
San Jose 72 31 34 2 5 69 205 249
Henderson 72 29 38 0 5 63 201 221
San Diego 72 20 49 2 1 43 180 281

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley 4, Charlotte 3

Wednesday's Games

Utica 4, Laval 0

Hartford 6, Springfield 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 2

Colorado 3, Ontario 2

Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 0

Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 1

Thursday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

