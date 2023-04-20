Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--USA-BIDEN/COLOMBIA-PETRO

Por REUTERSyAPR 20

20 Abr, 2023
Biden hosts Colombian president at White House

Start: 20 Apr 2023 19:03 GMT

End: 20 Apr 2023 20:03 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden, meet with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro in Washington on Thursday, and said more could be done to deepen cooperation between the two countries as they were working on combating drug trafficking.

