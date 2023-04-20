ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--USA-BIDEN/COLOMBIA-PETRO

20 Abr, 2023
Biden hosts Colombian president at White House
Start: 20 Apr 2023 19:03 GMT
End: 20 Apr 2023 20:03 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden, meet with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro in Washington on Thursday, and said more could be done to deepen cooperation between the two countries as they were working on combating drug trafficking.
