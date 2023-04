WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Wednesday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: $780,637

Surface: Red clay indoor

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Maria Sakkari (8), Greece, 6-2, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (5), United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Elena Rybakina (6), Kazakhstan, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (4), Brazil, def. Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.