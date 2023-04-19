Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|100
|020
|001
|—
|4
|14
|1
Gaddis, Morgan (6), Sandlin (7), Karinchak (8) and Zunino; Boyd, Englert (6), Lange (9) and Haase. W_Lange 1-0. L_Karinchak 0-3. HRs_Cleveland, Gonzalez (1). Detroit, K.Carpenter (3).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|5
|0
Battenfield, Curry (7) and Gallagher, Viloria; E.Rodriguez, Foley (9) and J.Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 1-2. L_Battenfield 0-1. Sv_Foley (1). HRs_Detroit, R.Greene (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|200
|210
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|4
|2
Suarez, Wantz (4), Herget (6), Barría (8), Quijada (9) and O'Hoppe; Schmidt, Weissert (4), Marinaccio (5), J.Cordero (7), A.Abreu (9) and Higashioka. W_Wantz 1-0. L_Schmidt 0-1. Sv_Quijada (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (4).
___
|Texas
|001
|205
|040
|—
|12
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
Eovaldi, Burke (7), Kennedy (9) and León; B.Keller, Cuas (5), C.Hernández (6), A.Garrett (6), Staumont (7), J.Taylor (8) and Perez. W_Eovaldi 2-2. L_B.Keller 2-2. HRs_Texas, Semien (4), Ad.García (4).
___
|Toronto
|000
|220
|000
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|8
|0
Bassitt, Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Romano (8) and Kirk; Urquidy, B.Abreu (5), Neris (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Bassitt 2-2. L_Urquidy 1-1. Sv_Romano (7). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (3), M.Chapman (5).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|302
|000
|200
|—
|7
|14
|0
|Chicago
|004
|000
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
Wheeler, G.Soto (6), Kimbrel (7), Domínguez (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto; Lynn, J.Lambert (6), Santos (8), Diekman (9) and Grandal. W_Wheeler 1-1. L_Lynn 0-2. Sv_Alvarado (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Harrison (1).
___
|Tampa Bay
|043
|101
|001
|—
|10
|17
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Bradley, Chirinos (6), Cleavinger (9) and Mejía; Lodolo, Legumina (5), Alex.Díaz (8), Maile (9) and Casali. W_Bradley 2-0. L_Lodolo 2-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (3), Y.Díaz (5), Arozarena (4).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Kremer, Coulombe (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Jos.Gray, M.Thompson (6), Edwards Jr. (8), E.Ramírez (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Kremer 1-0. L_Jos.Gray 0-4. Sv_Bautista (5).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|300
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|3
|0
Falter, Ortiz (8) and Stubbs, Realmuto; Giolito, Graveman (7), Bummer (8), López (8) and Zavala. W_Giolito 1-1. L_Falter 0-3. Sv_López (3). HRs_Chicago, Burger (5).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
Stroman, Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (8), Rucker (9) and Gomes; Waldichuk, Moll (6), Kaprielian (7), T.May (8), Lovelady (8), Oller (8) and Ca.Pérez. W_Leiter Jr. 1-0. L_T.May 2-3.
___
|Milwaukee
|102
|001
|000
|11
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Seattle
|004
|000
|000
|10
|—
|5
|7
|0
(11 innings)
Rea, Milner (6), Payamps (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (9), B.Wilson (10) and Caratini; Gilbert, Brash (7), Speier (8), Sewald (9), Gott (10), Topa (11) and Raleigh. W_B.Wilson 1-0. L_Topa 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (3), Adames (4).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Miami
|001
|300
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Wood, Junis (3), Stripling (6), Ta.Rogers (8) and Sabol, Bart; E.Cabrera, Scott (7), Floro (8), Puk (9) and Stallings. W_E.Cabrera 1-1. L_Junis 2-1. Sv_Puk (3). HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (3). Miami, Chisholm Jr. (3).
___
|Arizona
|001
|600
|100
|—
|8
|14
|0
|St. Louis
|110
|001
|103
|—
|7
|8
|0
Jameson, K.Nelson (4), Ginkel (6), Mantiply (6), McGough (7), Chafin (9), M.Castro (9) and Moreno; Montgomery, Stratton (5), Romero (7), J.Hicks (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_K.Nelson 3-0. L_Montgomery 2-2. Sv_M.Castro (1). HRs_Arizona, Moreno (1). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (2), Wills.Contreras (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|400
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Colorado
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|10
|1
Velasquez, Underwood Jr. (7), R.Stephenson (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; Ureña, Suter (5), Lamet (7), Hand (8), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Velasquez 2-2. L_Ureña 0-3. Sv_Bednar (5). HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (4). Colorado, Bryant (3).
___
|Atlanta
|010
|100
|033
|—
|8
|8
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|0
Strider, Chavez (7), N.Anderson (8), Yates (9) and S.Murphy; Snell, S.Wilson (6), Crismatt (7), Knehr (9) and Sullivan. W_Strider 2-0. L_Snell 0-3. HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (4), Albies (4), Olson (6).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|2
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|02x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Megill, D.Reyes (6), Brigham (7), Curtiss (8) and Nido, Álvarez; Kershaw, E.Phillips (8), Graterol (9) and A.Barnes. W_Kershaw 3-1. L_Megill 3-1. HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (3).