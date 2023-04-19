Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

19 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 000 300 000 3 8 0
Detroit 100 020 001 4 14 1

Gaddis, Morgan (6), Sandlin (7), Karinchak (8) and Zunino; Boyd, Englert (6), Lange (9) and Haase. W_Lange 1-0. L_Karinchak 0-3. HRs_Cleveland, Gonzalez (1). Detroit, K.Carpenter (3).

___

Cleveland 000 000 000 0 4 0
Detroit 000 001 00x 1 5 0

Battenfield, Curry (7) and Gallagher, Viloria; E.Rodriguez, Foley (9) and J.Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 1-2. L_Battenfield 0-1. Sv_Foley (1). HRs_Detroit, R.Greene (2).

___

Los Angeles 200 210 000 5 8 0
New York 000 200 000 2 4 2

Suarez, Wantz (4), Herget (6), Barría (8), Quijada (9) and O'Hoppe; Schmidt, Weissert (4), Marinaccio (5), J.Cordero (7), A.Abreu (9) and Higashioka. W_Wantz 1-0. L_Schmidt 0-1. Sv_Quijada (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (4).

___

Texas 001 205 040 12 12 0
Kansas City 100 100 000 2 8 0

Eovaldi, Burke (7), Kennedy (9) and León; B.Keller, Cuas (5), C.Hernández (6), A.Garrett (6), Staumont (7), J.Taylor (8) and Perez. W_Eovaldi 2-2. L_B.Keller 2-2. HRs_Texas, Semien (4), Ad.García (4).

___

Toronto 000 220 000 4 8 1
Houston 000 000 020 2 8 0

Bassitt, Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Romano (8) and Kirk; Urquidy, B.Abreu (5), Neris (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Bassitt 2-2. L_Urquidy 1-1. Sv_Romano (7). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (3), M.Chapman (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia 302 000 200 7 14 0
Chicago 004 000 000 4 8 0

Wheeler, G.Soto (6), Kimbrel (7), Domínguez (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto; Lynn, J.Lambert (6), Santos (8), Diekman (9) and Grandal. W_Wheeler 1-1. L_Lynn 0-2. Sv_Alvarado (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Harrison (1).

___

Tampa Bay 043 101 001 10 17 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0 4 0

Bradley, Chirinos (6), Cleavinger (9) and Mejía; Lodolo, Legumina (5), Alex.Díaz (8), Maile (9) and Casali. W_Bradley 2-0. L_Lodolo 2-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (3), Y.Díaz (5), Arozarena (4).

___

Baltimore 000 100 000 1 5 1
Washington 000 000 000 0 5 0

Kremer, Coulombe (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Jos.Gray, M.Thompson (6), Edwards Jr. (8), E.Ramírez (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Kremer 1-0. L_Jos.Gray 0-4. Sv_Bautista (5).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000 0 1 0
Chicago 300 000 00x 3 3 0

Falter, Ortiz (8) and Stubbs, Realmuto; Giolito, Graveman (7), Bummer (8), López (8) and Zavala. W_Giolito 1-1. L_Falter 0-3. Sv_López (3). HRs_Chicago, Burger (5).

___

Chicago 000 000 040 4 8 1
Oakland 000 000 000 0 2 1

Stroman, Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (8), Rucker (9) and Gomes; Waldichuk, Moll (6), Kaprielian (7), T.May (8), Lovelady (8), Oller (8) and Ca.Pérez. W_Leiter Jr. 1-0. L_T.May 2-3.

___

Milwaukee 102 001 000 11 6 6 0
Seattle 004 000 000 10 5 7 0

(11 innings)

Rea, Milner (6), Payamps (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (9), B.Wilson (10) and Caratini; Gilbert, Brash (7), Speier (8), Sewald (9), Gott (10), Topa (11) and Raleigh. W_B.Wilson 1-0. L_Topa 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (3), Adames (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco 200 000 000 2 7 1
Miami 001 300 00x 4 9 0

Wood, Junis (3), Stripling (6), Ta.Rogers (8) and Sabol, Bart; E.Cabrera, Scott (7), Floro (8), Puk (9) and Stallings. W_E.Cabrera 1-1. L_Junis 2-1. Sv_Puk (3). HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (3). Miami, Chisholm Jr. (3).

___

Arizona 001 600 100 8 14 0
St. Louis 110 001 103 7 8 0

Jameson, K.Nelson (4), Ginkel (6), Mantiply (6), McGough (7), Chafin (9), M.Castro (9) and Moreno; Montgomery, Stratton (5), Romero (7), J.Hicks (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_K.Nelson 3-0. L_Montgomery 2-2. Sv_M.Castro (1). HRs_Arizona, Moreno (1). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (2), Wills.Contreras (2).

___

Pittsburgh 010 400 000 5 9 1
Colorado 300 000 000 3 10 1

Velasquez, Underwood Jr. (7), R.Stephenson (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; Ureña, Suter (5), Lamet (7), Hand (8), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Velasquez 2-2. L_Ureña 0-3. Sv_Bednar (5). HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (4). Colorado, Bryant (3).

___

Atlanta 010 100 033 8 8 0
San Diego 000 000 010 1 4 0

Strider, Chavez (7), N.Anderson (8), Yates (9) and S.Murphy; Snell, S.Wilson (6), Crismatt (7), Knehr (9) and Sullivan. W_Strider 2-0. L_Snell 0-3. HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (4), Albies (4), Olson (6).

___

New York 000 000 000 0 4 2
Los Angeles 201 000 02x 5 9 1

Megill, D.Reyes (6), Brigham (7), Curtiss (8) and Nido, Álvarez; Kershaw, E.Phillips (8), Graterol (9) and A.Barnes. W_Kershaw 3-1. L_Megill 3-1. HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (3).

