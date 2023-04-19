Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Toronto 4, Houston 2

19 Abr, 2023
Toronto Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 36 2 8 2
Springer rf 4 0 0 0 Dubón 2b 5 1 1 0
Bichette ss 3 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 Alvarez lf 3 0 1 1
Varsho cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Hensley pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0
Kirk c 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 1
Belt dh 3 1 0 0 Peña ss 4 0 0 0
Merrifield lf 4 1 2 0 Julks dh 4 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 0 1 0
Espinal 2b 3 0 1 1 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Salazar ph 1 0 0 0
Toronto 000 220 000 4
Houston 000 000 020 2

E_Espinal (1). DP_Toronto 0, Houston 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Houston 8. 2B_Chapman (9), Bregman (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), Chapman (5). SB_Bichette (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Bassitt W,2-2 6 1-3 3 0 0 1 5
García H,5 1 2 2 2 0 2
Mayza H,2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Romano S,7-8 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Houston
Urquidy L,1-1 4 1-3 7 4 4 2 4
B.Abreu 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1

García pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:47. A_32,602 (41,000).

