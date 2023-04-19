Toronto 4, Houston 2

Toronto Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 36 2 8 2 Springer rf 4 0 0 0 Dubón 2b 5 1 1 0 Bichette ss 3 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 Alvarez lf 3 0 1 1 Varsho cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Hensley pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0 Kirk c 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 1 Belt dh 3 1 0 0 Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Merrifield lf 4 1 2 0 Julks dh 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 0 1 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 1 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Salazar ph 1 0 0 0

Toronto 000 220 000 — 4 Houston 000 000 020 — 2

E_Espinal (1). DP_Toronto 0, Houston 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Houston 8. 2B_Chapman (9), Bregman (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), Chapman (5). SB_Bichette (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Bassitt W,2-2 6 1-3 3 0 0 1 5 García H,5 1 2 2 2 0 2 Mayza H,2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Romano S,7-8 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Houston Urquidy L,1-1 4 1-3 7 4 4 2 4 B.Abreu 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1

García pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:47. A_32,602 (41,000).