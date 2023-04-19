NWSL Glance

19 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|2
|0
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Washington
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|3
|San Diego
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|4
|OL Reign
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|1
|Gotham FC
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|3
|Houston
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|Angel City
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|5
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|3
|7
|7
|Louisville
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|4
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Kansas City
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Orlando
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, April 14
Houston 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, April 15
Washington 2, North Carolina 1
Gotham FC 2, Orlando 0
Chicago 4, Kansas City 2
Louisville 2, Angel City 2, tie
OL Reign 1, San Diego 0
Saturday, April 22
Chicago at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Orlando at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 28
North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
OL Reign at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 6 p.m.