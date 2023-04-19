Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NWSL Glance

19 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 2 0 1 7 9 2
Washington 2 0 1 7 5 3
San Diego 2 1 0 6 6 4
OL Reign 2 1 0 6 3 1
Gotham FC 2 1 0 6 4 3
Houston 1 0 2 5 3 2
Angel City 1 1 1 4 5 5
Chicago 1 2 0 3 7 7
Louisville 0 0 3 3 4 4
North Carolina 1 2 0 3 3 5
Kansas City 0 3 0 0 3 9
Orlando 0 3 0 0 1 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 14

Houston 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, April 15

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Gotham FC 2, Orlando 0

Chicago 4, Kansas City 2

Louisville 2, Angel City 2, tie

OL Reign 1, San Diego 0

Saturday, April 22

Chicago at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 28

North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

OL Reign at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

