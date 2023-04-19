NBA Leaders

Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
19 Abr, 2023
THROUGH APRIL 18

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Butler, MIA 1 15 5 35 35.0
Leonard, LAC 2 24 15 69 34.5
Middleton, MIL 1 12 7 33 33.0
Booker, PHO 2 24 12 64 32.0
Fox, SAC 2 23 10 62 31.0
Jackson, MEM 1 13 3 31 31.0
Hachimura, LAL 1 11 2 29 29.0
Curry, GS 2 20 9 58 29.0
Mitchell, CLE 2 20 7 55 27.5
Tatum, BOS 2 22 2 54 27.0
Murray, ATL 2 21 4 53 26.5
Durant, PHO 2 17 15 52 26.0
Bridges, BKN 2 18 11 51 25.5
Monk, SAC 2 14 17 50 25.0
White, BOS 2 18 8 50 25.0
Garland, CLE 2 15 11 49 24.5
Murray, DEN 1 9 2 24 24.0
Brunson, NY 2 16 13 47 23.5
Brown, BOS 2 19 5 47 23.5
Johnson, BKN 2 18 1 46 23.0

___

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Williams, BOS 10 11 .909
Vincent, MIA 5 6 .833
Reed, PHI 8 10 .800
Hachimura, LAL 11 14 .786
Allen, MIL 5 7 .714
Hart, NY 10 14 .714
Martin, MIA 5 7 .714
Craig, PHO 15 21 .714
Payton, GS 9 13 .692
Capela, ATL 8 12 .667

___

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jokic, DEN 1 5 9 14 14.0
Gobert, MIN 1 2 11 13 13.0
Sabonis, SAC 2 9 16 25 12.5
Allen, CLE 2 9 15 24 12.0
Mobley, CLE 2 7 17 24 12.0
Davis, LAL 1 4 8 12 12.0
Embiid, PHI 2 4 20 24 12.0
James, LAL 1 2 9 11 11.0
Porter, DEN 1 1 10 11 11.0
Zubac, LAC 2 8 13 21 10.5

___

Assists

G AST AVG
Holiday, MIL 1 16 16.0
Butler, MIA 1 11 11.0
Mitchell, CLE 2 21 10.5
Harden, PHI 2 20 10.0
Paul, PHO 2 18 9.0
Green, GS 2 16 8.0
Durant, PHO 2 16 8.0
Murray, DEN 1 8 8.0
Young, ATL 2 14 7.0
Russell, LAL 1 7 7.0

