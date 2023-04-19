NBA Individual Leaders

INCLUDES GAMES OF TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2023
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler, MIA
|1
|15
|5
|35
|35.0
|Leonard, LAC
|2
|24
|15
|69
|34.5
|Middleton, MIL
|1
|12
|7
|33
|33.0
|Booker, PHO
|2
|24
|12
|64
|32.0
|Fox, SAC
|2
|23
|10
|62
|31.0
|Jackson, MEM
|1
|13
|3
|31
|31.0
|Curry, GS
|2
|20
|9
|58
|29.0
|Hachimura, LAL
|1
|11
|2
|29
|29.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|2
|20
|7
|55
|27.5
|Tatum, BOS
|2
|22
|2
|54
|27.0
|Murray, ATL
|2
|21
|4
|53
|26.5
|Durant, PHO
|2
|17
|15
|52
|26.0
|Bridges, BKN
|2
|18
|11
|51
|25.5
|Monk, SAC
|2
|14
|17
|50
|25.0
|White, BOS
|2
|18
|8
|50
|25.0
|Garland, CLE
|2
|15
|11
|49
|24.5
|Murray, DEN
|1
|9
|2
|24
|24.0
|Brown, BOS
|2
|19
|5
|47
|23.5
|Brunson, NY
|2
|16
|13
|47
|23.5
|Embiid, PHI
|2
|13
|19
|46
|23.0
|Johnson, BKN
|2
|18
|1
|46
|23.0
|Maxey, PHI
|2
|16
|5
|46
|23.0
|Reaves, LAL
|1
|8
|4
|23
|23.0
|Adebayo, MIA
|1
|10
|2
|22
|22.0
|Bane, MEM
|1
|6
|7
|22
|22.0
|Davis, LAL
|1
|10
|2
|22
|22.0
|James, LAL
|1
|8
|2
|21
|21.0
|Portis, MIL
|1
|9
|3
|21
|21.0
|Thompson, GS
|2
|15
|2
|42
|21.0
|Harris, PHI
|2
|17
|3
|41
|20.5
|Randle, NY
|2
|15
|5
|41
|20.5
|Young, ATL
|2
|14
|9
|40
|20.0
|Craig, PHO
|2
|15
|2
|39
|19.5
|Wiggins, GS
|2
|16
|4
|39
|19.5
|Russell, LAL
|1
|7
|2
|19
|19.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|2
|12
|10
|37
|18.5
|Edwards, MIN
|1
|6
|5
|18
|18.0
|Love, MIA
|1
|5
|4
|18
|18.0
|Morant, MEM
|1
|8
|0
|18
|18.0
|Porter, DEN
|1
|7
|0
|18
|18.0
|Sabonis, SAC
|2
|13
|10
|36
|18.0
|Ayton, PHO
|2
|15
|2
|32
|16.0
|Holiday, MIL
|1
|6
|2
|16
|16.0
|Gordon, LAC
|2
|11
|2
|31
|15.5
|Harden, PHI
|2
|11
|0
|31
|15.5
|Brooks, MEM
|1
|5
|3
|15
|15.0
|Caldwell-Pope, DEN
|1
|6
|0
|15
|15.0
|Martin, MIA
|1
|5
|3
|15
|15.0
|Vincent, MIA
|1
|5
|1
|15
|15.0
|Hunter, ATL
|2
|12
|2
|29
|14.5
___
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|10
|11
|.909
|Reed, PHI
|8
|10
|.800
|Hachimura, LAL
|11
|14
|.786
|Craig, PHO
|15
|21
|.714
|Hart, NY
|10
|14
|.714
|Payton, GS
|9
|13
|.692
|Capela, ATL
|8
|12
|.667
|Allen, CLE
|10
|16
|.625
|White, BOS
|18
|29
|.621
|Jackson, MEM
|13
|21
|.619
|Reaves, LAL
|8
|13
|.615
|Harris, PHI
|17
|28
|.607
|Johnson, BKN
|18
|30
|.600
|Middleton, MIL
|12
|20
|.600
|Portis, MIL
|9
|15
|.600
|Davis, LAL
|10
|17
|.588
|Booker, PHO
|24
|41
|.585
|Ayton, PHO
|15
|26
|.577
|Morant, MEM
|8
|14
|.571
|Adebayo, MIA
|10
|18
|.556
|Butler, MIA
|15
|27
|.556
|Bridges, BKN
|18
|33
|.545
|Leonard, LAC
|24
|44
|.545
|Maxey, PHI
|16
|31
|.516
|Brown, BOS
|19
|37
|.514
|Durant, PHO
|17
|34
|.500
|Embiid, PHI
|13
|26
|.500
|Garland, CLE
|15
|30
|.500
|James, LAL
|8
|16
|.500
|Monk, SAC
|14
|28
|.500
___
|
|3FG
|3FGA
|PCT
|Hachimura, LAL
|5
|6
|.833
|Vincent, MIA
|4
|5
|.800
|Aldama, MEM
|2
|3
|.667
|Conley, MIN
|2
|3
|.667
|Harris, PHI
|4
|6
|.667
|Hart, NY
|2
|3
|.667
|Martin, MIA
|2
|3
|.667
|Morant, MEM
|2
|3
|.667
|Leonard, LAC
|6
|10
|.600
|Reaves, LAL
|3
|5
|.600
|Craig, PHO
|7
|12
|.583
|Garland, CLE
|8
|14
|.571
|Love, MIA
|4
|7
|.571
|Johnson, BKN
|9
|17
|.529
|Alexander-Walker, MIN
|2
|4
|.500
|Allen, MIL
|2
|4
|.500
|Brown, DEN
|2
|4
|.500
|Caldwell-Pope, DEN
|3
|6
|.500
|Curry, BKN
|3
|6
|.500
|DiVincenzo, GS
|2
|4
|.500
|Finney-Smith, BKN
|4
|8
|.500
|Gordon, DEN
|2
|4
|.500
|Herro, MIA
|2
|4
|.500
|Horford, BOS
|4
|8
|.500
|Jackson, MEM
|2
|4
|.500
|Lyles, SAC
|4
|8
|.500
|Matthews, MIL
|2
|4
|.500
|Maxey, PHI
|9
|18
|.500
|Niang, PHI
|2
|4
|.500
|Nowell, MIN
|3
|6
|.500
|
|FT
|FTA
|PCT
|Bane, MEM
|7
|7
|1.000
|Embiid, PHI
|19
|19
|1.000
|Love, MIA
|4
|4
|1.000
|Murray, ATL
|4
|4
|1.000
|Okoro, CLE
|4
|4
|1.000
|Reaves, LAL
|4
|4
|1.000
|Monk, SAC
|17
|18
|.944
|Durant, PHO
|15
|16
|.938
|Brunson, NY
|13
|14
|.929
|Westbrook, LAC
|10
|11
|.909
|Curry, GS
|9
|10
|.900
|Poole, GS
|9
|10
|.900
|Barrett, NY
|8
|9
|.889
|White, BOS
|8
|9
|.889
|Leonard, LAC
|15
|17
|.882
|Brogdon, BOS
|7
|8
|.875
|Powell, LAC
|7
|8
|.875
|Booker, PHO
|12
|14
|.857
|Grimes, NY
|6
|7
|.857
|Mann, LAC
|6
|7
|.857
|Bridges, BKN
|11
|13
|.846
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|6
|.833
|Gordon, DEN
|5
|6
|.833
|Hartenstein, NY
|4
|5
|.800
|Garland, CLE
|11
|14
|.786
|Quickley, NY
|6
|8
|.750
|Barnes, SAC
|5
|7
|.714
|Brown, BOS
|5
|7
|.714
|Fox, SAC
|10
|14
|.714
|Maxey, PHI
|5
|7
|.714
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|5
|9
|14
|14.0
|Gobert, MIN
|1
|2
|11
|13
|13.0
|Sabonis, SAC
|2
|9
|16
|25
|12.5
|Allen, CLE
|2
|9
|15
|24
|12.0
|Davis, LAL
|1
|4
|8
|12
|12.0
|Embiid, PHI
|2
|4
|20
|24
|12.0
|Mobley, CLE
|2
|7
|17
|24
|12.0
|James, LAL
|1
|2
|9
|11
|11.0
|Porter, DEN
|1
|1
|10
|11
|11.0
|Ayton, PHO
|2
|3
|18
|21
|10.5
|Tatum, BOS
|2
|0
|21
|21
|10.5
|Zubac, LAC
|2
|8
|13
|21
|10.5
|Towns, MIN
|1
|1
|9
|10
|10.0
|Adebayo, MIA
|1
|1
|8
|9
|9.0
|Middleton, MIL
|1
|2
|7
|9
|9.0
|Randle, NY
|2
|6
|12
|18
|9.0
|Claxton, BKN
|2
|2
|14
|16
|8.0
|Harris, PHI
|2
|7
|9
|16
|8.0
|Looney, GS
|2
|3
|13
|16
|8.0
|Love, MIA
|1
|1
|7
|8
|8.0
|Murray, DEN
|1
|0
|8
|8
|8.0
|Portis, MIL
|1
|0
|8
|8
|8.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|2
|6
|10
|16
|8.0
|Brown, BOS
|2
|5
|10
|15
|7.5
|Capela, ATL
|2
|2
|13
|15
|7.5
|Durant, PHO
|2
|2
|13
|15
|7.5
|Hunter, ATL
|2
|4
|11
|15
|7.5
|Paul, PHO
|2
|1
|14
|15
|7.5
|Tucker, PHI
|2
|7
|8
|15
|7.5
|Hart, NY
|2
|6
|8
|14
|7.0
___
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Holiday, MIL
|1
|16
|16.0
|Butler, MIA
|1
|11
|11.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|2
|21
|10.5
|Harden, PHI
|2
|20
|10.0
|Paul, PHO
|2
|18
|9.0
|Durant, PHO
|2
|16
|8.0
|Green, GS
|2
|16
|8.0
|Murray, DEN
|1
|8
|8.0
|Adebayo, MIA
|1
|7
|7.0
|Fox, SAC
|2
|14
|7.0
|Russell, LAL
|1
|7
|7.0
|Young, ATL
|2
|14
|7.0
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|2
|13
|6.5
|Smart, BOS
|2
|13
|6.5
|Westbrook, LAC
|2
|13
|6.5
|Bane, MEM
|1
|6
|6.0
|Booker, PHO
|2
|12
|6.0
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|6
|6.0
|Leonard, LAC
|2
|12
|6.0
|Murray, ATL
|2
|12
|6.0
|Vincent, MIA
|1
|6
|6.0
|Brogdon, BOS
|2
|10
|5.0
|Edwards, MIN
|1
|5
|5.0
|Embiid, PHI
|2
|10
|5.0
|James, LAL
|1
|5
|5.0
|O'Neale, BKN
|2
|9
|4.5
|White, BOS
|2
|9
|4.5
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|2
|8
|4.0
|Bridges, BKN
|2
|8
|4.0
|Brunson, NY
|2
|8
|4.0
___
|
|G
|STL
|AVG
|Fox, SAC
|2
|7
|3.5
|Murray, ATL
|2
|7
|3.5
|Barnes, SAC
|2
|6
|3.0
|Brunson, NY
|2
|6
|3.0
|Butler, MIA
|1
|3
|3.0
|Davis, LAL
|1
|3
|3.0
|Smart, BOS
|2
|6
|3.0
|Barrett, NY
|2
|5
|2.5
|Booker, PHO
|2
|5
|2.5
|Harden, PHI
|2
|5
|2.5
|Mitchell, CLE
|2
|5
|2.5
|Tucker, PHI
|2
|5
|2.5
|Adebayo, MIA
|1
|2
|2.0
|Anderson, MIN
|1
|2
|2.0
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|2
|4
|2.0
|Brown, BOS
|2
|4
|2.0
|Edwards, MIN
|1
|2
|2.0
|Garland, CLE
|2
|4
|2.0
|James, LAL
|1
|2
|2.0
|Leonard, LAC
|2
|4
|2.0
|Minott, MIN
|1
|2
|2.0
|Morant, MEM
|1
|2
|2.0
|Payton, GS
|2
|4
|2.0
|Young, ATL
|2
|4
|2.0
|Allen, CLE
|2
|3
|1.5
|Capela, ATL
|2
|3
|1.5
|Craig, PHO
|2
|3
|1.5
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|2
|3
|1.5
|Green, GS
|2
|3
|1.5
|Grimes, NY
|2
|3
|1.5
|
|G
|BLK
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|1
|7
|7.0
|James, LAL
|1
|3
|3.0
|Lopez, MIL
|1
|3
|3.0
|Embiid, PHI
|2
|5
|2.5
|Horford, BOS
|2
|5
|2.5
|Westbrook, LAC
|2
|5
|2.5
|White, BOS
|2
|5
|2.5
|Biyombo, PHO
|2
|4
|2.0
|Durant, PHO
|2
|4
|2.0
|Gobert, MIN
|1
|2
|2.0
|Jackson, MEM
|1
|2
|2.0
|Robinson, NY
|2
|4
|2.0
|Wiggins, GS
|2
|4
|2.0
|Allen, CLE
|2
|3
|1.5
|Booker, PHO
|2
|3
|1.5
|Claxton, BKN
|2
|3
|1.5
|Collins, ATL
|2
|3
|1.5
|Huerter, SAC
|2
|3
|1.5
|Williams, BOS
|2
|3
|1.5
|Alexander-Walker, MIN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Anderson, MIN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|2
|2
|1.0
|Braun, DEN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Brown, BOS
|2
|2
|1.0
|Brown, DEN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Edwards, MIN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Green, DEN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Herro, MIA
|1
|1
|1.0
|Len, SAC
|2
|2
|1.0
|Looney, GS
|2
|2
|1.0