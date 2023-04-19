Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
MLS Glance

19 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 5 1 2 17 13 7
Cincinnati 5 1 2 17 10 9
Atlanta 4 1 3 15 16 12
Columbus 4 2 2 14 18 9
New York City FC 3 2 3 12 9 9
Nashville 3 3 2 11 7 4
Orlando City 3 2 2 11 7 7
Chicago 2 1 4 10 11 10
Toronto FC 1 1 6 9 10 9
Philadelphia 2 4 2 8 10 11
D.C. United 2 4 2 8 8 12
New York 1 2 5 8 6 7
Inter Miami CF 2 5 0 6 6 8
Charlotte FC 1 4 3 6 9 16
CF Montréal 1 6 0 3 3 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 6 2 0 18 20 9
Los Angeles FC 5 0 2 17 15 5
Seattle 5 2 1 16 16 7
FC Dallas 4 2 2 14 11 8
San Jose 4 2 2 14 10 8
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 8 7
Houston 3 3 1 10 9 8
Vancouver 2 2 4 10 11 7
Portland 2 4 2 8 10 13
Austin FC 2 3 2 8 6 10
Colorado 1 3 4 7 5 10
Real Salt Lake 2 5 0 6 7 16
LA Galaxy 0 4 3 3 5 12
Sporting Kansas City 0 5 3 3 2 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 15

Colorado 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie

New England 1, Columbus 1, tie

D.C. United 1, CF Montréal 0

Houston 1, New York 1, tie

New York City FC 2, Nashville 1

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Vancouver 0, Austin FC 0, tie

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Orlando City 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 4, Seattle 1

San Jose 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saint Louis City SC 5, Cincinnati 1

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Saturday, April 22

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

