Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|15
|3
|.833
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|10-0
|5-3
|Toronto
|11
|7
|.611
|4
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|4-2
|7-5
|Baltimore
|10
|7
|.588
|4½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|4-3
|6-4
|New York
|10
|7
|.588
|4½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|6-5
|4-2
|Boston
|9
|9
|.500
|6
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-5
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|4-2
|6-5
|Cleveland
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|2-4
|7-5
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|2½
|5-5
|W-5
|4-3
|3-6
|Chicago
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|3-5
|4-6
|Kansas City
|4
|14
|.222
|6½
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|1-11
|3-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|6-3
|5-3
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|3-3
|6-5
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-7
|3-3
|Seattle
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|5-7
|3-3
|Oakland
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
|7½
|1-9
|L-6
|2-9
|1-6
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|4
|.778
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|4-3
|10-1
|New York
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|4-2
|7-5
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|7-5
|3-3
|Philadelphia
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|3-3
|4-8
|Washington
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|2-8
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|13
|5
|.722
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|5-1
|8-4
|Chicago
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|5-4
|5-2
|Pittsburgh
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|3-3
|8-4
|Cincinnati
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|6-5
|1-5
|St. Louis
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|4-8
|3-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|5-2
|6-5
|Los Angeles
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|6-5
|3-4
|San Diego
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|3½
|3-7
|L-3
|4-8
|4-3
|San Francisco
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|5
|2-8
|L-5
|2-4
|3-7
|Colorado
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|6
|2-8
|L-7
|3-6
|2-7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 9, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Texas 12, Kansas City 2
Toronto 4, Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 3-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 4, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona 6, St. Louis 3
Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3
Atlanta 2, San Diego 0
Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Arizona 8, St. Louis 7
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3
Atlanta 8, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.