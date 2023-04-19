American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|15
|3
|.833
|_
|Toronto
|11
|7
|.611
|4
|Baltimore
|10
|7
|.588
|4½
|New York
|10
|7
|.588
|4½
|Boston
|9
|9
|.500
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|Cleveland
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Chicago
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|Kansas City
|4
|14
|.222
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Seattle
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Oakland
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
___
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 9, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Texas 12, Kansas City 2
Toronto 4, Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 3-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.