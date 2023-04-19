Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

19 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 15 3 .833 _
Toronto 11 7 .611 4
Baltimore 10 7 .588
New York 10 7 .588
Boston 9 9 .500 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 7 .588 _
Cleveland 9 9 .500
Detroit 7 9 .438
Chicago 7 11 .389
Kansas City 4 14 .222

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 11 6 .647 _
Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2
Houston 8 10 .444
Seattle 8 10 .444
Oakland 3 15 .167

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 9, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Texas 12, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

