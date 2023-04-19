ADVISORY ARGENTINA-PROTESTS/

19 Abr, 2023
Unemployed hold march to demand subsidies in Buenos Aires
Start: 19 Apr 2023 20:00 GMT
End: 19 Apr 2023 21:00 GMT
BUENOS AIRES -Hundreds of unemployed and informal workers hold a march with torches to demand more subsidies from the government.
Live Production: Horacio Soria
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Argentina
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com