Agencias

National League Glance

18 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 4 .750 _
New York 10 6 .625 2
Miami 9 8 .529
Philadelphia 6 10 .375 6
Washington 5 11 .313 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 5 .688 _
Chicago 8 6 .571 2
Pittsburgh 9 7 .563 2
Cincinnati 7 9 .438 4
St. Louis 7 9 .438 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 9 7 .563 _
Los Angeles 8 8 .500 1
San Diego 8 9 .471
San Francisco 5 10 .333
Colorado 5 11 .313 4

___

Sunday's Games

Arizona 5, Miami 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday's Games

Miami 4, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 1-2) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

DEPORTES

