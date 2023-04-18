Monday's Major League Linescores

18 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|410
|000
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Boston
|100
|002
|001
|—
|4
|8
|3
Ohtani, Davidson (3), Loup (6), Moore (7), Quijada (8), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; Bello, K.Crawford (3) and McGuire, Wong. W_Davidson 1-1. L_Bello 0-1. Sv_Estévez (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (4).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|300
|22x
|—
|8
|7
|2
Beeks, Kelly (4), Criswell (5) and Bethancourt; Greene, Farmer (4), Young (5), Gibaut (6), K.Herget (8) and Stephenson. W_Gibaut 1-0. L_Beeks 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (4). Cincinnati, Newman (2).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Miami
|001
|001
|20x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Webb, Alexander (7) and Bart; Luzardo, Nardi (5), Barnes (7), Floro (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Webb 0-4. Sv_Puk (2). HRs_Miami, Soler (5).