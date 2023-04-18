Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Monday's Major League Linescores

18 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 410 000 000 5 9 0
Boston 100 002 001 4 8 3

Ohtani, Davidson (3), Loup (6), Moore (7), Quijada (8), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; Bello, K.Crawford (3) and McGuire, Wong. W_Davidson 1-1. L_Bello 0-1. Sv_Estévez (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 000 000 001 1 8 1
Cincinnati 010 300 22x 8 7 2

Beeks, Kelly (4), Criswell (5) and Bethancourt; Greene, Farmer (4), Young (5), Gibaut (6), K.Herget (8) and Stephenson. W_Gibaut 1-0. L_Beeks 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (4). Cincinnati, Newman (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco 012 000 000 3 7 0
Miami 001 001 20x 4 9 1

Webb, Alexander (7) and Bart; Luzardo, Nardi (5), Barnes (7), Floro (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Webb 0-4. Sv_Puk (2). HRs_Miami, Soler (5).

