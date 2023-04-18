Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|14
|3
|.824
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|10-0
|4-3
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|3½
|+1
|6-4
|W-2
|6-4
|4-2
|Toronto
|10
|6
|.625
|3½
|+1
|7-3
|L-1
|4-2
|6-4
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|4-3
|5-4
|Boston
|8
|9
|.471
|6
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-5
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|4-2
|6-4
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|2-4
|7-3
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|2-4
|4-6
|Detroit
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|3
|4-6
|W-3
|2-3
|3-6
|Kansas City
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|1-9
|3-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|6-3
|3-3
|Los Angeles
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|3-3
|5-5
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|1
|6-4
|W-4
|5-5
|3-3
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|4-6
|3-3
|Oakland
|3
|13
|.188
|6½
|6
|1-9
|L-4
|2-7
|1-6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|12
|4
|.750
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|4-3
|8-1
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|+1
|7-3
|W-4
|4-2
|6-4
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|6-5
|3-3
|Philadelphia
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|3-7
|Washington
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|2-7
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|11
|5
|.688
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|5-1
|6-4
|Chicago
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|5-4
|3-2
|Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|3-3
|6-4
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|6-4
|1-5
|St. Louis
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|4-6
|3-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|5-2
|4-5
|Los Angeles
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|5-4
|3-4
|San Diego
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-6
|4-3
|San Francisco
|5
|10
|.333
|3½
|3½
|3-7
|L-4
|2-4
|3-6
|Colorado
|5
|11
|.313
|4
|4
|3-7
|L-5
|3-4
|2-7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0
Washington 7, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1
Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 1, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings
Texas 9, Houston 1
San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Battenfield 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 2-0) at Boston (Sale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Arizona 5, Miami 0
Washington 7, Cleveland 6
Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4
Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Seattle 1, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0
Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings
San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.
Monday's Games
Miami 4, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 1-2) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.