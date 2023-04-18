ADVISORY MISSOURI-SHOOTING/NEWS CONFERENCE

18 Abr, 2023
Family of Missouri teenager shot holds a news conference
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - The family of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl is expected to hold a news conference. The Missouri teenager was shot and wounded by a homeowner after the boy mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.
