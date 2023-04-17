Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Major League Baseball Leaders

17 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .421; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .387; Bichette, Toronto, .375; Mateo, Baltimore, .372; Kelenic, Seattle, .362; Seager, Texas, .359; Dubón, Houston, .356; Hays, Baltimore, .350; Urshela, Los Angeles, .346; Rutschman, Baltimore, .344.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 17; France, Seattle, 15; Hays, Baltimore, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 13; 5 tied at 12.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; Rutschman, Baltimore, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Suárez, Seattle, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 13.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 27; M.Chapman, Toronto, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; France, Seattle, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 21; Hays, Baltimore, 21; Rutschman, Baltimore, 21; Verdugo, Boston, 20; Suárez, Seattle, 19; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Urshela, Los Angeles, 18.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; France, Seattle, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 6; N.Lowe, Texas, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Zunino, Cleveland, 6; 12 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 14 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; 5 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.47; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.53; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.56; L.Castillo, Seattle, 0.73; Cole, New York, 0.95; Sandoval, Los Angeles, 1.23; Gausman, Toronto, 1.35; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.57; P.López, Minnesota, 1.73; Valdez, Houston, 1.90.

STRIKEOUTS_P.López, Minnesota, 33; Cole, New York, 32; Cease, Chicago, 29; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 27; deGrom, Texas, 27; L.Castillo, Seattle, 26; Ryan, Minnesota, 26; Gausman, Toronto, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Springs, Tampa Bay, 24.

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Augusto Batalla atajó un penal y San Lorenzo iguala 0-0 con Talleres en Córdoba por la Liga Profesional

Augusto Batalla atajó un penal y San Lorenzo iguala 0-0 con Talleres en Córdoba por la Liga Profesional

Hace 12 min

7 frases de Demichelis: por qué este es “el River de la gente”, el récord histórico al que le restó importancia y su alocada celebración

La secuencia del gol en el minuto final de Newell’s-River: del error de Hoyos a la reacción de Heinze y el festejo desaforado de Demichelis

Qué dijo el árbitro del clásico sobre el controvertido penal y la furia en Independiente contra otros dos integrantes de la terna

Pablo Solari no pudo contener su emoción tras el gol que le dio el triunfo a River Plate: “Se me fue alguien que era muy importante en mi vida”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Leonardo Di Caprio fue captado en Coachella con la ex novia de Bradley Cooper

Leonardo Di Caprio fue captado en Coachella con la ex novia de Bradley Cooper

Hace 1 hora

“Hambre”: la nueva película tailandesa que está entre lo más visto en Netflix

Beso apasionado en Coachella: Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro conquistaron al público

Camila Cabello y Shawn Mendes: las fotografías y videos en Coachella que anunciarían su regreso

Kylie Minogue se integra a “The Residence”, la nueva serie de Netflix de la creadora de “Bridgerton”

TENDENCIAS

Las 4 funciones qué tendrá Bard, la inteligencia artificial de Google

Las 4 funciones qué tendrá Bard, la inteligencia artificial de Google

Hace 4 horas

Apple tiene listas sus gafas de realidad mixta y se conocerán en la WWDC 2023

Prediabetes: seis señales para detectar que está en aumento el nivel de azúcar en sangre

Paso a paso para limpiar los audífonos y que no se afecte el sonido

Cómo escanear documentos con la cámara del celular