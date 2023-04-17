Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Glance

17 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 14 2 .875 _
New York 10 6 .625 4
Toronto 10 6 .625 4
Baltimore 9 7 .563 5
Boston 8 8 .500 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 6 .625 _
Cleveland 9 7 .563 1
Chicago 6 10 .375 4
Detroit 5 9 .357 4
Kansas City 4 12 .250 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 9 6 .600 _
Seattle 8 8 .500
Los Angeles 7 8 .467 2
Houston 7 9 .438
Oakland 3 13 .188

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 4 .750 _
New York 10 6 .625 2
Miami 8 8 .500 4
Philadelphia 6 10 .375 6
Washington 5 11 .313 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 5 .688 _
Chicago 8 6 .571 2
Pittsburgh 9 7 .563 2
St. Louis 7 9 .438 4
Cincinnati 6 9 .400

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 9 7 .563 _
Los Angeles 8 8 .500 1
San Diego 8 9 .471
San Francisco 5 9 .357 3
Colorado 5 11 .313 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2

Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Washington 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 7

Houston 8, Texas 2

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

Sunday's Games

Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

Texas 9, Houston 1

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-1) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 13, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2

Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Washington 4

San Diego 10, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

Sunday's Games

Arizona 5, Miami 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Augusto Batalla atajó un penal y San Lorenzo iguala 0-0 con Talleres en Córdoba por la Liga Profesional

Augusto Batalla atajó un penal y San Lorenzo iguala 0-0 con Talleres en Córdoba por la Liga Profesional

Hace 8 min

7 frases de Demichelis: por qué este es “el River de la gente”, el récord histórico al que le restó importancia y su alocada celebración

La secuencia del gol en el minuto final de Newell’s-River: del error de Hoyos a la reacción de Heinze y el festejo desaforado de Demichelis

Qué dijo el árbitro del clásico sobre el controvertido penal y la furia en Independiente contra otros dos integrantes de la terna

Pablo Solari no pudo contener su emoción tras el gol que le dio el triunfo a River Plate: “Se me fue alguien que era muy importante en mi vida”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Leonardo Di Caprio fue captado en Coachella con la ex novia de Bradley Cooper

Leonardo Di Caprio fue captado en Coachella con la ex novia de Bradley Cooper

Hace 1 hora

“Hambre”: la nueva película tailandesa que está entre lo más visto en Netflix

Beso apasionado en Coachella: Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro conquistaron al público

Camila Cabello y Shawn Mendes: las fotografías y videos en Coachella que anunciarían su regreso

Kylie Minogue se integra a “The Residence”, la nueva serie de Netflix de la creadora de “Bridgerton”

TENDENCIAS

Las 4 funciones qué tendrá Bard, la inteligencia artificial de Google

Las 4 funciones qué tendrá Bard, la inteligencia artificial de Google

Hace 3 horas

Apple tiene listas sus gafas de realidad mixta y se conocerán en la WWDC 2023

Prediabetes: seis señales para detectar que está en aumento el nivel de azúcar en sangre

Paso a paso para limpiar los audífonos y que no se afecte el sonido

Cómo escanear documentos con la cámara del celular