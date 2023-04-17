Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ATP World Tour BMW Open by American Express Results

17 Abr, 2023
Monday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Monday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Roberto Carballes Baena (7), Spain, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-5, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (3), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Matthias Bachinger, Germany, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-4, 6-2.

