ATP World Tour BMW Open by American Express Results

17 Abr, 2023
Monday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
MUNICH (AP) _ Results Monday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Roberto Carballes Baena (7), Spain, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-5, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (3), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Matthias Bachinger, Germany, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-4, 6-2.