American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|14
|2
|.875
|_
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|4
|Toronto
|10
|6
|.625
|4
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|.563
|5
|Boston
|8
|8
|.500
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|Detroit
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Kansas City
|4
|12
|.250
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|13
|.188
|6½
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2
Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 6, Washington 4
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 7
Houston 8, Texas 2
Seattle 9, Colorado 2
Sunday's Games
Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0
Washington 7, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1
Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 1, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings
Texas 9, Houston 1
San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 1-1) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.