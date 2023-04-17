AHL Glance

17 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|72
|44
|18
|8
|2
|98
|221
|201
|Hershey
|72
|44
|19
|5
|4
|97
|217
|184
|Charlotte
|72
|39
|25
|5
|3
|86
|235
|220
|Springfield
|72
|38
|26
|3
|5
|84
|230
|211
|Hartford
|72
|35
|26
|4
|7
|81
|227
|215
|Lehigh Valley
|72
|37
|29
|3
|3
|80
|221
|226
|Bridgeport
|72
|34
|30
|7
|1
|76
|238
|248
|WB/Scranton
|72
|26
|32
|8
|6
|66
|191
|224
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|72
|42
|24
|4
|2
|90
|229
|225
|Syracuse
|72
|35
|26
|7
|4
|81
|252
|239
|Rochester
|72
|36
|27
|6
|3
|81
|236
|233
|Utica
|72
|35
|27
|6
|4
|80
|215
|222
|Laval
|72
|33
|29
|7
|3
|76
|258
|247
|Cleveland
|72
|33
|32
|5
|2
|73
|220
|254
|Belleville
|72
|31
|31
|6
|4
|72
|233
|258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|72
|40
|20
|9
|3
|92
|265
|210
|Milwaukee
|72
|41
|24
|5
|2
|89
|238
|211
|Manitoba
|72
|37
|25
|6
|4
|84
|227
|226
|Iowa
|72
|34
|27
|6
|5
|79
|211
|211
|Rockford
|72
|35
|28
|5
|4
|79
|214
|232
|Chicago
|72
|35
|29
|5
|3
|78
|227
|245
|Grand Rapids
|72
|28
|36
|4
|4
|64
|194
|255
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|72
|51
|17
|3
|1
|106
|256
|174
|Coachella Valley
|72
|48
|17
|5
|2
|103
|257
|194
|Colorado
|72
|40
|22
|7
|3
|90
|210
|187
|Abbotsford
|72
|40
|25
|3
|4
|87
|229
|203
|Bakersfield
|72
|37
|31
|2
|2
|78
|212
|212
|Ontario
|72
|34
|32
|5
|1
|74
|206
|211
|Tucson
|72
|30
|33
|8
|1
|69
|219
|245
|San Jose
|72
|31
|34
|2
|5
|69
|205
|249
|Henderson
|72
|29
|38
|0
|5
|63
|201
|221
|San Diego
|72
|20
|49
|2
|1
|43
|180
|281
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Belleville 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 4, Rochester 3
Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 4
Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 4
Utica 5, Syracuse 4
Providence 5, Bridgeport 3
Springfield 1, Hartford 0
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 1
Manitoba 3, Rockford 2
Texas 2, Iowa 1
San Jose 4, Tucson 2
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
Bakersfield 4, Coachella Valley 2
Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2
Henderson 4, Ontario 1
Sunday's Games
Rochester 4, Cleveland 1
Providence 7, Springfield 3
Chicago 5, Manitoba 4
Toronto 7, Belleville 2
Iowa 5, Texas 2
Rockford 4, Milwaukee 1
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled