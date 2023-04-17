ADVISORY ISRAEL-HOLOCAUST/SIREN

17 Abr, 2023
Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day
Start: 18 Apr 2023 06:45 GMT
End: 18 Apr 2023 07:30 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT WILL BE A MIX OF 2 LIVE SIGNALS
==
JERUSALEM - Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with the sound of a two-minute siren. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the main wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Israel comes to a standstill when a siren sounds across the country. (REUTERS)
0700GMT - Main ceremony at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial starts. (GPO)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS / GPO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Israel
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com