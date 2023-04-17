Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/

Por REUTERSyAPR 17

17 Abr, 2023
China releases GDP figures at a news conference in Beijing

Start: 18 Apr 2023 01:55 GMT

End: 18 Apr 2023 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics Fu Linghui, releases China's GDP figures for the first quarter of 2023 at a news conference in Beijing.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

