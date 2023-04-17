ADVISORY AUCTION-DINOSAUR/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

17 Abr, 2023
Auction of 67-million-year old TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaur-us rex skeleton
Start: 18 Apr 2023 13:55 GMT
End: 18 Apr 2023 14:55 GMT
ZURICH - A 67-million-year-old T-rex skeleton, the 'TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaur-us' is offered at auction by 'Koller' for the first time in Europe and only the third time worldwide. The skeleton, which measures 11.6 metres (38 feet) long and 3.9 metres (12.8 feet) high, is expected to fetch CHF 5-8 million when it goes under the hammer in Zurich.
SCHEDULE
1400GMT - Auction starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: KOLLER AUCTIONS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Oddly Enough
Audio: KOLLER AUCTIONS
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com