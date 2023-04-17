ADVISORY AUCTION-DINOSAUR/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Auction of 67-million-year old TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaur-us rex skeleton

Start: 18 Apr 2023 13:55 GMT

End: 18 Apr 2023 14:55 GMT

ZURICH - A 67-million-year-old T-rex skeleton, the 'TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaur-us' is offered at auction by 'Koller' for the first time in Europe and only the third time worldwide. The skeleton, which measures 11.6 metres (38 feet) long and 3.9 metres (12.8 feet) high, is expected to fetch CHF 5-8 million when it goes under the hammer in Zurich.

