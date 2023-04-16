Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|1
|New York
|021
|010
|20x
|—
|6
|6
|0
Mahle, Moran (5), Alcala (7) and Vázquez; Germán, King (7) and Higashioka. W_Germán 1-1. L_Mahle 1-2. HRs_New York, Higashioka (2), Rizzo (4).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|003
|100
|1
|—
|6
|11
|3
|Chicago
|000
|112
|100
|2
|—
|7
|13
|0
(10 innings)
Gibson, Coulombe (6), Coulombe (7), Baker (7), Ci.Pérez (8), Cano (9), Gillaspie (10) and McCann, Rutschman; Kopech, Middleton (6), Bummer (6), Graveman (7), Banks (8), R.López (9), Lambert (10) and Grandal. W_Lambert 1-0. L_Gillaspie 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mateo (3), Santander (1). Chicago, Burger (3).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|201
|10x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Faucher, Kelley (3), Fleming (5) and Mejía; Kikuchi, Swanson (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 2-0. L_Kelley 0-1. Sv_Romano (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|400
|021
|000
|—
|7
|9
|2
|Boston
|201
|300
|03x
|—
|9
|11
|1
T.Anderson, Ma.Moore (5), Estévez (7), Tepera (8), Davidson (8) and Thaiss; Pivetta, Ort (5), Bleier (6), Schreiber (7), Brasier (8), K.Jansen (9) and Wong, McGuire. W_Brasier 1-0. L_Tepera 1-1. Sv_K.Jansen (4). HRs_Los Angeles, Urshela (1). Boston, Devers (7), Chang (1).
___
|Texas
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Houston
|002
|100
|50x
|—
|8
|10
|2
Jon.Gray, Ragans (3), Kennedy (7), Sborz (7) and Heim; Brown, B.Abreu (8), Montero (9) and Diaz. W_Brown 2-0. L_Ragans 2-1.
___
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|222
|000
|000
|00
|—
|6
|9
|2
|Detroit
|010
|020
|030
|01
|—
|7
|10
|0
(11 innings)
DeSclafani, Brebbia (7), Hjelle (8), Ty.Rogers (9), Ta.Rogers (11) and Bart; Lorenzen, Holton (5), Wingenter (8), Lange (9), Foley (10), Shreve (11) and Haase. W_Shreve 1-1. L_Ta.Rogers 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Sabol (2), Davis (4). Detroit, K.Carpenter (2).
___
|Cleveland
|010
|220
|001
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Washington
|300
|100
|000
|—
|4
|11
|0
Plesac, Morgan (6), De Los Santos (6), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher; Kuhl, E.Ramírez (5), Banda (8), Th.Ward (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Plesac 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-1. Sv_Clase (5). HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1).
___
|New York
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Oakland
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Carrasco, Dr.Smith (6), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Álvarez; Fujinami, May (7), Jackson (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Ca.Pérez. W_Dr.Smith 1-0. L_Fujinami 0-3. Sv_Robertson (3). HRs_New York, Alonso (7), Canha (2).
___
|Atlanta
|103
|010
|040
|—
|9
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|011
|000
|—
|3
|11
|0
Elder, Chavez (6), Lee (7), N.Anderson (8), Yates (9) and Murphy; Bubic, Yarbrough (6), C.Hernández (8), Barlow (9) and Perez. W_Elder 2-0. L_Bubic 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Murphy (3).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|010
|3
|—
|6
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|100
|0
|—
|3
|7
|0
(10 innings)
R.Contreras, Zastryzny (7), R.Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9), Moreta (10) and Delay, Hedges; Matz, Stratton (6), Helsley (8), J.Hicks (10), G.Cabrera (10) and Knizner, Wills.Contreras. W_Bednar 2-0. L_J.Hicks 0-1. Sv_Moreta (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (1), McCutchen (2).
___
|Milwaukee
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
|12
|1
|San Diego
|210
|020
|32x
|—
|10
|12
|0
F.Peralta, Payamps (6), Milner (7), G.Varland (8), Guerra (8) and Caratini; Lugo, S.Wilson (4), Honeywell Jr. (6), L.García (7), T.Hill (8), D.Tapia (9) and Au.Nola. W_S.Wilson 1-0. L_F.Peralta 2-1. HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (3).
___
|Arizona
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Miami
|000
|010
|20x
|—
|3
|9
|1
R.Nelson, McGough (7), Chafin (7), M.Castro (8) and Moreno; B.Garrett, Barnes (6), Nardi (7), Brazoban (8), Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Nardi 1-1. L_McGough 0-2. Sv_Scott (1). HRs_Miami, Hampson (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|013
|130
|05x
|—
|13
|14
|1
Strahm, Bellatti (3), Mc.Moore (5), Vasquez (6), G.Soto (7), Harrison (8) and Stubbs; Ashcraft, Farmer (7), Legumina (8) and Casali. W_Ashcraft 2-0. L_Strahm 1-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Myers (2).