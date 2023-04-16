Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 000 000 100 — 1 5 1 New York 021 010 20x — 6 6 0

Mahle, Moran (5), Alcala (7) and Vázquez; Germán, King (7) and Higashioka. W_Germán 1-1. L_Mahle 1-2. HRs_New York, Higashioka (2), Rizzo (4).

___

Baltimore 001 003 100 1 — 6 11 3 Chicago 000 112 100 2 — 7 13 0

(10 innings)

Gibson, Coulombe (6), Coulombe (7), Baker (7), Ci.Pérez (8), Cano (9), Gillaspie (10) and McCann, Rutschman; Kopech, Middleton (6), Bummer (6), Graveman (7), Banks (8), R.López (9), Lambert (10) and Grandal. W_Lambert 1-0. L_Gillaspie 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mateo (3), Santander (1). Chicago, Burger (3).

___

Tampa Bay 000 100 010 — 2 8 0 Toronto 001 201 10x — 5 7 0

Faucher, Kelley (3), Fleming (5) and Mejía; Kikuchi, Swanson (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 2-0. L_Kelley 0-1. Sv_Romano (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (1).

___

Los Angeles 400 021 000 — 7 9 2 Boston 201 300 03x — 9 11 1

T.Anderson, Ma.Moore (5), Estévez (7), Tepera (8), Davidson (8) and Thaiss; Pivetta, Ort (5), Bleier (6), Schreiber (7), Brasier (8), K.Jansen (9) and Wong, McGuire. W_Brasier 1-0. L_Tepera 1-1. Sv_K.Jansen (4). HRs_Los Angeles, Urshela (1). Boston, Devers (7), Chang (1).

___

Texas 002 000 000 — 2 7 1 Houston 002 100 50x — 8 10 2

Jon.Gray, Ragans (3), Kennedy (7), Sborz (7) and Heim; Brown, B.Abreu (8), Montero (9) and Diaz. W_Brown 2-0. L_Ragans 2-1.

___

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco 222 000 000 00 — 6 9 2 Detroit 010 020 030 01 — 7 10 0

(11 innings)

DeSclafani, Brebbia (7), Hjelle (8), Ty.Rogers (9), Ta.Rogers (11) and Bart; Lorenzen, Holton (5), Wingenter (8), Lange (9), Foley (10), Shreve (11) and Haase. W_Shreve 1-1. L_Ta.Rogers 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Sabol (2), Davis (4). Detroit, K.Carpenter (2).

___

Cleveland 010 220 001 — 6 11 1 Washington 300 100 000 — 4 11 0

Plesac, Morgan (6), De Los Santos (6), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher; Kuhl, E.Ramírez (5), Banda (8), Th.Ward (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Plesac 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-1. Sv_Clase (5). HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1).

___

New York 000 100 200 — 3 5 0 Oakland 020 000 000 — 2 5 0

Carrasco, Dr.Smith (6), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Álvarez; Fujinami, May (7), Jackson (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Ca.Pérez. W_Dr.Smith 1-0. L_Fujinami 0-3. Sv_Robertson (3). HRs_New York, Alonso (7), Canha (2).

___

Atlanta 103 010 040 — 9 14 0 Kansas City 100 011 000 — 3 11 0

Elder, Chavez (6), Lee (7), N.Anderson (8), Yates (9) and Murphy; Bubic, Yarbrough (6), C.Hernández (8), Barlow (9) and Perez. W_Elder 2-0. L_Bubic 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Murphy (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 101 000 010 3 — 6 10 0 St. Louis 200 000 100 0 — 3 7 0

(10 innings)

R.Contreras, Zastryzny (7), R.Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9), Moreta (10) and Delay, Hedges; Matz, Stratton (6), Helsley (8), J.Hicks (10), G.Cabrera (10) and Knizner, Wills.Contreras. W_Bednar 2-0. L_J.Hicks 0-1. Sv_Moreta (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (1), McCutchen (2).

___

Milwaukee 200 100 000 — 3 12 1 San Diego 210 020 32x — 10 12 0

F.Peralta, Payamps (6), Milner (7), G.Varland (8), Guerra (8) and Caratini; Lugo, S.Wilson (4), Honeywell Jr. (6), L.García (7), T.Hill (8), D.Tapia (9) and Au.Nola. W_S.Wilson 1-0. L_F.Peralta 2-1. HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (3).

___

Arizona 100 000 100 — 2 6 1 Miami 000 010 20x — 3 9 1

R.Nelson, McGough (7), Chafin (7), M.Castro (8) and Moreno; B.Garrett, Barnes (6), Nardi (7), Brazoban (8), Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Nardi 1-1. L_McGough 0-2. Sv_Scott (1). HRs_Miami, Hampson (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000 — 0 5 0 Cincinnati 013 130 05x — 13 14 1

Strahm, Bellatti (3), Mc.Moore (5), Vasquez (6), G.Soto (7), Harrison (8) and Stubbs; Ashcraft, Farmer (7), Legumina (8) and Casali. W_Ashcraft 2-0. L_Strahm 1-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Myers (2).