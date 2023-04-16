Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 50 14 23 13 Totals 32 3 8 2 Stott 2b 7 1 3 2 India 2b 2 1 1 1 Turner ss 3 3 3 1 Barrero cf 2 0 0 0 Clemens ph-ss 2 0 0 0 Friedl lf 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 1 Fraley dh 4 0 0 0 Pache pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Casali 1b-3b 0 0 0 0 Castellanos dh 5 1 1 1 Vosler 1b-p 3 0 0 0 Marsh cf 6 3 4 1 Myers rf 2 0 0 0 Realmuto c 6 1 3 1 Fairchild rf 2 0 0 0 Bohm 1b 6 2 3 1 Steer 3b 3 1 2 0 Cave rf 6 1 2 4 Stephenson 1b 0 0 0 0 Harrison 3b 5 1 2 1 Senzel cf-2b 3 1 2 0 Newman ss 3 0 1 1 Maile c 4 0 2 0

Philadelphia 901 110 101 — 14 Cincinnati 001 200 000 — 3

E_Bohm (2), Fairchild (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Philadelphia 15, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Cave (2), Schwarber (4), Realmuto (4), Bohm (3), Marsh (5), India (6), Senzel (1), Steer (4). HR_Stott (1), Realmuto (2). SF_Newman (1), India (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola W,1-2 6 5 3 2 3 4 Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 2 Ortiz 1 1 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati Cessa L,0-2 3 14 11 11 3 0 Cruz 2 2 1 1 1 3 Sanmartin 2 1 1 1 1 1 Law 1 2 0 0 0 0 Vosler 1 4 1 1 0 0

Cessa pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Cessa (Harrison). WP_Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:02. A_13,115 (43,891).