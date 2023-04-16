Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3

16 Abr, 2023
|Philadelphia
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|50
|14
|23
|13
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|2
|Stott 2b
|7
|1
|3
|2
|India 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Turner ss
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Barrero cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pache pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casali 1b-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Vosler 1b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|6
|3
|4
|1
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|6
|1
|3
|1
|Fairchild rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|Steer 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Cave rf
|6
|1
|2
|4
|Stephenson 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Senzel cf-2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Maile c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|901
|110
|101
|—
|14
|Cincinnati
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
E_Bohm (2), Fairchild (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Philadelphia 15, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Cave (2), Schwarber (4), Realmuto (4), Bohm (3), Marsh (5), India (6), Senzel (1), Steer (4). HR_Stott (1), Realmuto (2). SF_Newman (1), India (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,1-2
|6
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Brogdon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ortiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Cessa L,0-2
|3
|14
|11
|11
|3
|0
|Cruz
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sanmartin
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Law
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
Cessa pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Cessa (Harrison). WP_Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:02. A_13,115 (43,891).