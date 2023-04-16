Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|13
|2
|.867
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|10-0
|3-2
|Toronto
|10
|5
|.667
|3
|+1
|8-2
|W-2
|4-1
|6-4
|New York
|9
|6
|.600
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|5-4
|4-2
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|.533
|5
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|4-3
|4-4
|Boston
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|4-4
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-2
|6-3
|Cleveland
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|2-4
|7-2
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|2-3
|4-6
|Detroit
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|W-3
|2-3
|3-6
|Kansas City
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|1-8
|3-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|6-3
|2-3
|Los Angeles
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-3
|4-4
|Houston
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|4-5
|3-3
|Seattle
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|3-5
|3-3
|Oakland
|3
|12
|.200
|5½
|6
|1-9
|L-3
|2-6
|1-6
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|4-3
|7-1
|New York
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|+½
|6-4
|W-3
|4-2
|5-4
|Miami
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|5-4
|3-3
|Philadelphia
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|3-3
|2-7
|Washington
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|4½
|3-7
|L-4
|1-7
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|5-1
|5-4
|Pittsburgh
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|3-3
|6-3
|Chicago
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|5-4
|2-1
|Cincinnati
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|2
|3-7
|W-1
|5-3
|1-5
|St. Louis
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|3-6
|3-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|8
|7
|.533
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|5-2
|3-5
|San Diego
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|4-5
|4-3
|Los Angeles
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|4-3
|3-4
|Colorado
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|3
|3-7
|L-3
|3-4
|2-5
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|3
|3-7
|L-3
|2-4
|3-5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Houston 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2
Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 6, Washington 4
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 7
Houston 8, Texas 2
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Miami 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 11, San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
Saturday's Games
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3, 10 innings
Miami 3, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 13, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2
Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 6, Washington 4
San Diego 10, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.