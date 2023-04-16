Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

16 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 13 2 .867 _
Toronto 10 5 .667 3
New York 9 6 .600 4
Baltimore 8 7 .533 5
Boston 7 8 .467 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 5 .667 _
Cleveland 9 6 .600 1
Chicago 6 9 .400 4
Detroit 5 9 .357
Kansas City 4 11 .267 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 8 6 .571 _
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 1
Houston 7 8 .467
Seattle 6 8 .429 2
Oakland 3 12 .200

___

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Houston 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2

Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Washington 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 7

Houston 8, Texas 2

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

