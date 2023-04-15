Scottish Results

15 Abr, 2023
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 3, Rangers 2
Aberdeen 2, Kilmarnock 0
Hearts 0, St Mirren FC 2
Motherwell 3, Livingston FC 0
St. Johnstone 0, Ross County 2
Sunday's Match
Dundee United 2, Hibernian FC 1
Friday's Match
Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1
Saturday's Matches
Hibernian FC 1, Hearts 0
Livingston FC 2, St. Johnstone 0
Motherwell 1, Dundee United 2
Rangers 5, St Mirren FC 2
Sunday's Match
Kilmarnock vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Hearts vs. Ross County, 7:30 a.m.
Celtic vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.