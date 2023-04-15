Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Scottish Results

15 Abr, 2023
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 3, Rangers 2

Aberdeen 2, Kilmarnock 0

Hearts 0, St Mirren FC 2

Motherwell 3, Livingston FC 0

St. Johnstone 0, Ross County 2

Sunday's Match

Dundee United 2, Hibernian FC 1

Friday's Match

Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 1, Hearts 0

Livingston FC 2, St. Johnstone 0

Motherwell 1, Dundee United 2

Rangers 5, St Mirren FC 2

Sunday's Match

Kilmarnock vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Hearts vs. Ross County, 7:30 a.m.

Celtic vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.

