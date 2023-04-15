Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Major League Baseball Leaders

15 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .489; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .412; Rutschman, Baltimore, .373; Seager, Texas, .359; France, Seattle, .357; Kelenic, Seattle, .351; Solano, Minnesota, .341; Urshela, Los Angeles, .341; Hays, Baltimore, .340; Robert Jr., Chicago, .340.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 14; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 13; France, Seattle, 13; Hays, Baltimore, 12; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Duvall, Boston, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Judge, New York, 11; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 11.

RBI_Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; 5 tied at 11.

HITS_M.Chapman, Toronto, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Bichette, Toronto, 20; France, Seattle, 20; Rutschman, Baltimore, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 17; Suárez, Seattle, 17; J.Abreu, Houston, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16; Giménez, Cleveland, 16; Hays, Baltimore, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; France, Seattle, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; J.Crawford, Seattle, 5; Duvall, Boston, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Hays, Baltimore, 5; N.Lowe, Texas, 5; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 5; Zunino, Cleveland, 5.

TRIPLES_17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 9 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Straw, Cleveland, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; McCormick, Houston, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; 7 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.47; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.53; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.56; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.02; Gausman, Toronto, 1.35; P.López, Minnesota, 1.35; Cole, New York, 1.40; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.59; Cease, Chicago, 1.65.

STRIKEOUTS_deGrom, Texas, 27; P.López, Minnesota, 26; Ryan, Minnesota, 26; Gausman, Toronto, 25; Cease, Chicago, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Springs, Tampa Bay, 24; Cole, New York, 22; Lynn, Chicago, 21; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 21.

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

El minucioso cambio que pidió Martín Demichelis en el Monumental para enfrentar a Gimnasia y que afectó el juego de River Plate

El minucioso cambio que pidió Martín Demichelis en el Monumental para enfrentar a Gimnasia y que afectó el juego de River Plate

Hace 1 hora

Holan le respondió a Milito y calentó la interna en Independiente: “No es momento para entrar en polémicas”

Argentina venció 2-1 a Venezuela en el Sudamericano Sub 17 y quedó a un paso de la clasificación al Mundial

Jorge Sampaoli es nuevo entrenador de Flamengo

Oficial: Lisandro Martínez se perderá lo que resta de la temporada por lesión

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Gabriel Basso, protagonista de “El agente nocturno”, a solas con Infobae

Gabriel Basso, protagonista de “El agente nocturno”, a solas con Infobae

Hace 4 horas

5 recomendaciones para disfrutar este fin de semana en Netflix

“RoboCop”, “Legalmente rubia” y más títulos podrían ser reinventados para el cine o la televisión

“Transatlántico”: una miniserie basada en una historia real que se posiciona en el top 10 de Netflix

“Succession”: el último capítulo estrenado alcanzó un logro que solo recibió “Breaking Bad”

TENDENCIAS

Cannabis medicinal de alta calidad: Jujuy construirá un parque de producción con proyección internacional

Cannabis medicinal de alta calidad: Jujuy construirá un parque de producción con proyección internacional

Hace 1 hora

HONOR Magic5 Lite, el celular con una batería de 3 días, fue galardonado con la etiqueta dorada DXOMark

En Argentina, una persona por día accedió al diagnóstico de VIH

Enfermedad de Chagas: los menores de 10 años de zonas no tratadas con insecticidas corren mayor riesgo de contagio

Países Iberoamericanos controlarán la transmisión de Chagas congénito en veinticuatro jurisdicciones