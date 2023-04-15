Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

15 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 13 0 1.000 _ _ 10-0 W-13 10-0 3-0
Toronto 8 5 .615 5 7-3 L-1 2-1 6-4
New York 8 6 .571 _ 5-5 L-2 4-4 4-2
Baltimore 7 6 .538 6 ½ 6-4 W-1 4-3 3-3
Boston 5 8 .385 8 3-7 L-4 2-4 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 4 .714 _ _ 6-4 W-4 4-2 6-2
Cleveland 7 6 .538 ½ 5-5 L-2 2-4 5-2
Chicago 5 8 .385 4-6 L-2 1-2 4-6
Kansas City 4 9 .308 4-6 W-1 1-6 3-3
Detroit 3 9 .250 6 4 3-7 W-1 0-3 3-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _ _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 4-2
Texas 7 5 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 6-3 1-2
Houston 6 7 .462 4-6 W-1 3-4 3-3
Seattle 5 8 .385 4-6 W-1 2-5 3-3
Oakland 3 10 .231 2-8 L-1 2-4 1-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-3 4-3 5-1
New York 7 6 .538 2 _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 3-4
Miami 7 7 .500 ½ 6-4 W-3 4-4 3-3
Philadelphia 5 9 .357 5-5 W-1 3-3 2-6
Washington 4 9 .308 5 3 3-7 L-2 1-5 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-1 5-1 4-3
Pittsburgh 8 5 .615 1 +1 7-3 W-1 3-3 5-2
Chicago 6 5 .545 2 _ 5-5 L-1 5-4 1-1
Cincinnati 5 8 .385 4 2 3-7 L-1 4-3 1-5
St. Louis 5 8 .385 4 2 3-7 L-1 2-5 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 8 6 .571 _ _ 6-4 L-1 5-2 3-4
Los Angeles 7 6 .538 ½ _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 3-4
San Diego 7 7 .500 1 ½ 5-5 L-2 3-4 4-3
San Francisco 5 7 .417 2 4-6 L-1 2-4 3-3
Colorado 5 8 .385 2 3-7 L-2 3-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7

Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at San Diego (Lugo 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

