Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|13
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-13
|10-0
|3-0
|Toronto
|8
|5
|.615
|5
|+½
|7-3
|L-1
|2-1
|6-4
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|4-4
|4-2
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|.538
|6
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|4-3
|3-3
|Boston
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|2½
|3-7
|L-4
|2-4
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|4-2
|6-2
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|2-4
|5-2
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|1-2
|4-6
|Kansas City
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|1-6
|3-3
|Detroit
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|0-3
|3-6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|3-3
|4-2
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|6-3
|1-2
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|3-3
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|2-5
|3-3
|Oakland
|3
|10
|.231
|4½
|4½
|2-8
|L-1
|2-4
|1-6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|4-3
|5-1
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|3-4
|Miami
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-3
|4-4
|3-3
|Philadelphia
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|2-6
|Washington
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|3
|3-7
|L-2
|1-5
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|5-1
|4-3
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|+1
|7-3
|W-1
|3-3
|5-2
|Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|5-4
|1-1
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|2
|3-7
|L-1
|4-3
|1-5
|St. Louis
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|2
|3-7
|L-1
|2-5
|3-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|5-2
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|3-4
|San Diego
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|3-4
|4-3
|San Francisco
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|2-4
|3-3
|Colorado
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|3-4
|2-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 7
Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
Friday's Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Miami 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at San Diego (Lugo 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Strahm 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.